Listening Tour Brings Schumer To Oneonta

03/31/2021
A listening tour brought U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, R-NY, the Senate majority leader, to SUNY Oneonta today, where local leaders filled him in on the progress in fighting COVID. Schumer, seated at center, is flanked by Hartwick College President Margaret Drugovich and SUNY Oneonta President Dennis Craig. Standing are, at left, county Board Chairman David Bliss, R-Cooperstown/Town of Middlefield, and Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig.

