Local Audubon Celebrates 55 Years, Works Toward Accessibility

By Susan O’Handley

Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society, formed as a non-profit organization in 1968, is celebrating its 55-year anniversary this fall and 52 years as an official Chapter of the National Audubon Society (having received its official charter in September of 1970). Each year, the organization celebrates by hosting a special Charter Dinner. This year’s event will take place on Friday, October 21 at the Quality Inn in Oneonta from 5:30-9 p.m.

The Charter Dinner includes a social hour, dinner buffet, and a special program, “The Essentials of Birding by Ear:

A Universal Method for Learning to Identify Birds Using Calls or Notes,” presented by John C. Robinson, ornithologist, author, and environmental consultant. The evening also includes the announcement of winners of the annual Charter Dinner Raffle, with prizes donated by DOAS board members, friends and local artisans. Tickets for the raffle are available online at www.doas.us and in-person now through the night of the event.

“This is an evening where we typically gather with members and friends to celebrate the organization and all the good work that is done throughout the year,” said Charter Dinner Chair Kathryn Davino. “We try to keep this event affordable so that most can attend without a big expense. There are other events that the organization holds to raise funds, but the Charter Dinner isn’t meant to be that kind of event.”

One of the primary focuses of the organization this year has been the goal of making the DOAS Sanctuary property at Grange Hall Road Spur in Oneonta more accessible.

“The pandemic brought a lot of people to outdoor spaces,” continued Davino. “We saw increased visitation from people in our local region who came for hiking, bird watching and to visit the Franklin Mountain Hawkwatch, where raptor counts take place each fall.”

The increased usage at the DOAS Sanctuary pushed the organization to look closer at visitor needs to determine what improvements were needed. The organization is working toward making changes to infrastructure at the site to help make it a more inclusive and user-friendly space. Some progress has been made toward that end this year.

Charles Spencer with newly built wheelchair-

accessible picnic table. (Photo by Landa Palmer)

In late July, Charles Spencer of Oneonta answered a plea to help build a wheelchair accessible picnic table for placement at the Sanctuary near the barn area. He generously donated half of the materials to build the table, and Optum, his employer, funded the remainder of the cost through their matching grant program.

In mid-September, Board member and Chair of the DOAS Accessibility Committee Landa Palmer and her husband, Ron Palmer, delivered and installed a bench partway up the hill to the Hawkwatch at the property.

“It’s not an easy hill to climb,” to Landa Palmer, “and a rest stop along the way seems like something that a lot of people could use.”

The Hawkwatch is a long-established counting site on the Eastern Flyway for migrating raptors each fall and brings a lot of bird watchers from throughout our region. The site is well-known for best viewing of endangered Golden Eagles each fall. Additionally, and just in time for the DOAS Open House event last weekend, an accessible port-o-john was delivered to the site as an alternative to the existing, more rustic outhouses.

“The Sanctuary is well-used by the community, both for nature observation and just as a quiet getaway,” said DOAS Co-President Andy Mason. “Improving accessibility will open it for a broader representation of the population.”

A few additional improvements were made this year through delivery of crusher run to the site to allow for vehicle access to the barn area when needed for access. An intensive work day followed to smooth out the pathway, walking areas and to fill in an area next to the barn for a shaded rest area where old, broken cement flooring was deteriorated and cumbersome to maneuver.

To reserve your spot at the DOAS Charter Dinner or to learn more about the Sanctuary and DOAS programs, call (607) 397-3815 or visit doaas.us.

Susan O’Handley is a DOAS board member and former co-president.