Representatives of Otsego County businesses, organizations and municipalities received New York State’s first delivery of the ONEbox™ on Friday, January 19 at a press conference. (Photo provided)

Local Group Launches Life-saving Program To Address Growing Opioid Overdose Crisis

By DARLA M. YOUNGS

ONEONTA

Last Friday marked a historic moment in the City of Oneonta, as the first 60 ONEboxes™ were placed in New York State by the Oneonta Narcan Initiative Team. This all-volunteer group, led by Coordinator Kathy Varadi, has been active for nearly a year, providing trainings, a resource fair, and public education aimed at addressing the growing opioid overdose crisis. At a press conference at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center on Friday, January 19, the Oneonta Narcan Initiative Team introduced the ONEbox™ and explained how this new tool can help save lives in an emergency.

Geoff Doyle, Foothills executive director, welcomed those in attendance, followed by a project overview from LEAF Council on Alcoholism and Addictions Executive Director Julie Dostal. Guest speakers included City of Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek, Dr. Susan Bissett, president of the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute (via Zoom), Town of Oneonta Supervisor Randy Mowers, SUNY Oneonta Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Tracy Johnson, Hartwick College Wellness and Health Promotions Coordinator Gianna Boveri, and Bonita Gibb, Community Health Program manager for Bassett Healthcare Network.

The ONEbox™ was developed in West Virginia as a response to the opioid overdose crisis. It contains Narcan (naloxone) and provides instant video instruction on how to administer the nasal spray in the event of an overdose. This innovative, life-saving tool is currently distributed by the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, a non-profit based in Charleston. According to a release, the boxes are designed to hold four doses of intranasal naloxone and provide emergency video and audio training on how to administer the drug, which can reverse an overdose and safe a life.

Dostal explained that the connection between West Virginia and New York came as agencies and organizations were sharing success stories through the Appalachian Regional Commission’s INSPIRE program—Otsego County is the northern most county in the Appalachian Region. ONEbox™ was one of those shared successes. This WV-NY connection has made the inclusion of the ONEbox in the Oneonta Narcan Initiative Team project possible, organizers said.

“The seeds of this project began during a chance meeting of staff from the LEAF Council and staff from the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute,” Dostal recalled. “Our organizations were at a gathering of grantees of the Appalachian Regional Commission. At this meeting, each organization had the opportunity to share successes. When our new West Virginia friends shared the ONEBox™, we were overcome with the ingenuity and the sheer potential to save lives. This had to find a place in our community,” Dostal said.

The ONEbox™, placed in businesses and organizations throughout Otsego County, will enable anyone at those locations to administer Narcan quickly and safely to a person overdosing.

“Any one of us can be the right person at the right place at the right time,” said Mayor Drnek.

“There is no doubt this is a life-saving initiative,” added Town of Oneonta Supervisor Randy Mowers. “This is definitely the right thing to do.”

Literature provided at the press conference reveals startling information, stating that there are more than 175 overdose deaths every day. According to a pamphlet written by Nancy Calhoun, drug overdoses are now killing more Americans under the age of 50 than any other cause.

“As for me, this is very personal,” Dostal shared in her remarks. “I am a woman in long-term recovery. July 4th marked 31 years. I am grateful that I survived active addiction long enough to be able to take that step into recovery. There were too many instances that could have very easily gone the other way for me.

“Because of how desperately deadly the current addiction crisis is, having Narcan, along with instant video training, can help more people stay alive and provide another opportunity for them to continue the journey of their own lives,” Dostal said.

Funding for this community project—which delivers immediate, on-demand Narcan as well as training for companies and organizations that serve the public—was made possible through Otsego County Opioid Settlement Funds awarded to LEAF, which manages the funding while the Narcan Initiative Team serves as the lead organization. The initial phase of the project includes ONEbox™ installation, maintenance, and supply replenishment for local businesses and organizations. The group has purchased 100 boxes for distribution here.

Among the entities initially participating in the project by accepting a ONEbox™ at their locations are: the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce, The Black Oak Tavern, “The Freeman’s Journal” and “Hometown Oneonta,” Huntington Memorial Library, DOSHA, the Greater Oneonta Historical Society, Southside Mall, New York State Senator Peter Oberacker’s Oneonta office, the City of Oneonta, the Town of Oneonta, SUNY Oneonta, Hartwick College, LEAF Council, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Brew U, Roots, Otsego County Community Services, Temple Beth El, Bassett Healthcare, NAGS, Green Earth, Chabad of Oneonta, and the 6th Ward.

Bonita Gibb, Community Health Program manager for Bassett Healthcare Network, extended thanks to the Narcan team, Julie Dostal and LEAF for the critical role this project plays in reversing overdose.

“It’s another tool in our first aid kit,” Gibb said.

Dr. Tracy Johnson, SUNY Oneonta vice president of student affairs, said of the ONEbox™ initiative, “A crisis of this magnitude requires a comprehensive plan. This is real hope combined with real action.”

Those interested in securing a ONEbox™, or who would like more information, can contact Dostal at (607) 432-0090 or julie@leafinc.org.