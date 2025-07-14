Local Indivisible Groups Sponsor ‘Good Trouble Rally and Live Art Display’

ONEONTA—On Thursday, July 17 from noon to 1 p.m., CooperstownOneonta Indivisible, Butternut Valley Indivisible, Cherry Valley Indivisible and Indivisible for Schoharie County will host the “Good Trouble Rally and Live Art Display,” a gathering in Neahwa Park in honor of John Lewis.

“John Lewis, whom we remember and honor on July 17, the day of his passing, always emphasized that effective action requires understanding and education—that beyond just protest, knowledge of the truth is imperative to educated and just communities,” the press release reads.

“On July 17, CooperstownOneonta Indivisible, Cherry Valley Indivisible, Indivisible for Schoharie County, and Butternut Valley Indivisible will share information about the Trump administration’s assaults on our rights and our democracy,” officials said.

According to the press release, rally goers will create a “sign garden,” a live art project of creative protest signs to photograph and video. Indivisible groups and various community groups will table with information on how the recently passed “One Big Beautiful Bill” Act may impact people and communities both locally and nationally.

Two local singers, Devon LaBoy and Leah Bridgers, will perform.

This event also includes a food drive of nonperishable food items to donate to the Cooperstown Food Pantry.