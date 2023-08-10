Advertisement. Advertise with us

Grace Shipman takes Calamanzo over a jump. (Photo by Andrew Ryback Photography LLC)

Local Rider Enjoying Success

TRAVERSE CITY, MI—Calamanzo, a flea-bitten grey horse owned and ridden by Grace Shipman of Cooperstown, New York and Ridgefield, Connecticut, was named 3’3” Reserve Grand Champion at the 2023 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships East on July 1 in Traverse City, Michigan. The junior hunters competed in three classes over three days to determine which pairs had the best combined scores for their classic jumping round, under saddle (riding on the flat) and handy hunter jumping round. Shipman and Calamanzo held second place from the first round through the last round.

Shipman, 17, spent the last two weeks of June competing in Michigan on her two horses. While in Michigan, Shipman and Calamanzo also partnered for the 18th highest score in the USHJA Gladstone Cup Equitation Classic, presented by Intermont Equestrian at Emory & Henry College, which is a national equitation final over 3’6” fences held at the same show. Shipman rode her horse Di Dali, an 8-year-old bay Swedish warmblood, in the High Children’s Jumper Division for clear rounds and ribbons in each round.

Shipman had success this spring at other horse shows. Her placings at Old Salem Farm at its premier May show included a win in the WIHS Hunter Phase for second in the overall WIHS class and a ninth place in the Governor’s Perpetual Hunt Seat Cup, another 3’6” equitation final. Shipman also competed at the Devon Horse Show in Pennsylvania this May and received seventh place in the WIHS Jumper Phase class there.

Shipman is trained by Val Renihan and her team at Findlay’s Ridge, as well as by Olivia Goodnow.
Shipman is looking forward to some time on Otsego Lake before the next set of horse shows. Calamanzo and Di Dali are looking forward to some time grazing in the fields.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Board Expands Emergency Housing

The Otsego County Board of Representatives authorized the Department of Social Services to contract for 10 additional rooms for emergency housing at Motel 88 in Oneonta at its meeting on Wednesday, August 2. The $621,000.00, 18-month contract doubles the number of rooms at Motel 88 and brings DSS to a total of more than 60 rented rooms at local hotels. The county DSS is required by New York State to provide emergency housing to eligible families.…

Habitat for Humanity ‘Care-A-Vanner’ Vols Visit Oneonta Site

Out-of-state visitors were among the volunteers at Habitat for Humanity of Otsego County’s work site at McFarland Road in Oneonta on Saturday, August 5. HFHOC took advantage of the national organization’s “Care-A-Vanner” program, in which volunteers from around the country drive their RVs to job sites to assist with construction, usually for two-week stints. The program is popular with retired or hobbyist RV travelers, who can add a meaningful and rewarding experience to their travels while helping out families across the country.…

Subscription Drive Benefits Local Charities

Since its public debut on June 27, readers have had full access to AllOtsego.com, the online home of “The Freeman’s Journal” and “Hometown Oneonta.” The website revamp was long overdue, and readership had declined due to slow response time and an outdated platform. Today’s AllOtsego.com is visually attractive, easy to navigate, and organized in such a way that both news and advertising content is easy to access.…

Putting the Community Back Into the Newspaper

Special Subscription Offer

Now through September 30, new annual subscribers to “The Freeman’s Journal” and AllOtsego.com have an opportunity to help their choice of one of four Otsego County Charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice:

Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Cooperstown Art Association, Helios Care or Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

SUBSCRIBE