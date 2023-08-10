Grace Shipman takes Calamanzo over a jump. (Photo by Andrew Ryback Photography LLC)

Local Rider Enjoying Success

TRAVERSE CITY, MI—Calamanzo, a flea-bitten grey horse owned and ridden by Grace Shipman of Cooperstown, New York and Ridgefield, Connecticut, was named 3’3” Reserve Grand Champion at the 2023 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships East on July 1 in Traverse City, Michigan. The junior hunters competed in three classes over three days to determine which pairs had the best combined scores for their classic jumping round, under saddle (riding on the flat) and handy hunter jumping round. Shipman and Calamanzo held second place from the first round through the last round.

Shipman, 17, spent the last two weeks of June competing in Michigan on her two horses. While in Michigan, Shipman and Calamanzo also partnered for the 18th highest score in the USHJA Gladstone Cup Equitation Classic, presented by Intermont Equestrian at Emory & Henry College, which is a national equitation final over 3’6” fences held at the same show. Shipman rode her horse Di Dali, an 8-year-old bay Swedish warmblood, in the High Children’s Jumper Division for clear rounds and ribbons in each round.

Shipman had success this spring at other horse shows. Her placings at Old Salem Farm at its premier May show included a win in the WIHS Hunter Phase for second in the overall WIHS class and a ninth place in the Governor’s Perpetual Hunt Seat Cup, another 3’6” equitation final. Shipman also competed at the Devon Horse Show in Pennsylvania this May and received seventh place in the WIHS Jumper Phase class there.

Shipman is trained by Val Renihan and her team at Findlay’s Ridge, as well as by Olivia Goodnow.

Shipman is looking forward to some time on Otsego Lake before the next set of horse shows. Calamanzo and Di Dali are looking forward to some time grazing in the fields.