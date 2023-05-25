Local Riders Complete Endurance Ride

Kylie Robinson rides Lucky Jody along the Biltmore Challenge course. (Photo provided)

Kylie Robinson, Lucky Jody Bring Home Junior Division Award

ASHEVILLE, NC

Kylie proudly displays her award. (Photo provided)

Nine-year-old Kylie Robinson and her grandmother, Pat Robinson, both of Oneonta, competed recently in the 27th annual Biltmore Challenge Endurance Rides. Hosted by the Biltmore Equestrian Center on the grounds of George Vanderbilt’s historic Biltmore Estate on Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6, the American Endurance Ride Conference event is comprised of a series of rides ranging from 25-100 miles.

Kylie, riding Lucky Jody, finished first in the Junior Division on Friday in the challenging limited distance course of 25 miles, one minute before the second-place junior competitor.

“Fifty-six riders started the race, but only 66 percent finished,” Pat wrote in an e-mail account of the event. “We rode together throughout, as children must be accompanied by an adult. I completed last in the Adult Division although we were five minutes apart in our pulse downs at the vet stop.”

The 25-mile race must be completed under six hours, Pat explained.

“A good part of it is done at speed following an unknown trail marked by arrows or ribbon, up and down hills with sharp turns, through fields and along roads, and past fields of farm animals. Horses must be able to tolerate all these obstacles and continue on,” she wrote. “The horse must be able to pass two vet checks and cannot be considered for a completion award unless they are healthy and not lame or injured in any way.”

According to Pat, Kylie has been riding since she was just three years old and she also takes equestrian vaulting lessons. Kylie’s mount in Asheville was Lucky Jody, a 16-year-old Kentucky Mountain gaited saddle horse owned by her grandmother. Pat rode Tequila Sue.

Pat, who is 74, said her longest distance in a single day was 25 miles, pre-pandemic. She has previously completed 100 miles over three days, with Lucky Jody winning the grand championship for best condition.

Kylie, the daughter of Sara and Jeffrey Robinson, said of her award, “I was very excited that I won, and I felt very, very good about myself. It took a lot of work, and I was very proud of myself.”