Local Schools Host ‘New York Times’ Best-selling Illustrator Mike Lowery

Mike Lowery has illustrated more than 80 children’s books, including “The Gingerbread Man Loose in the School” by Laura Murray. Above, Lochlan Murray (no relation to Laura of which we are aware) pulls a face for the camera as Lowery autographs a book. (Photos by Emily Gibson)

OTSEGO COUNTY

Three local schools welcomed acclaimed author and illustrator Mike Lowery last month. Lowery, a “New York Times” best-selling artist, visited Cooperstown Elementary School, Greater Plains Elementary School in Oneonta and Morris Central School March 8-9 to engage with students and teachers, and promote the joy of reading and creativity.

Lowery has worked on a variety of projects including children’s books, editorial illustrations, and puzzles, with some of his most notable works including the popular “Doodle Adventures” series and the award-winning “Everything Awesome About Dinosaurs.” Lowery has illustrated more than 80 books for kids, including “The Gingerbread Man Loose in the School” by Laura Murray, “Mac B, Kid Spy” by Mac Barnett, “I Do Not Want to Read This Book” by actor Max Greenfield and an informational series with Jeopardy Champion Ken Jennings.

He’s also the author and illustrator of more than a dozen books himself, including the “Bug Scouts” series of graphic novels and the popular “Everything Awesome” nonfiction series from Scholastic Books. Lowery collects weird facts and illustrates them every day in his sketchbook. He lives with his wife, Katrin, and their two children in Atlanta, Georgia.

Cooperstown Elementary School Library Media Specialist Emily Gibson initially reached out to Lowery last spring and was thrilled when he agreed to visit.

“We were excited to bring Mike Lowery to our local schools to share his talent and enthusiasm for art and storytelling with our students,” said Gibson. “We hope his visit has inspired our students to express information creatively, and to further develop a love of reading.”

Students and teachers alike were delighted by Lowery’s visit.

Marissa Gallusser from Greater Plains Elementary School said, “We were so excited to have Mike Lowery visit our school. Our kids think his books are very fun, and we couldn’t wait for them to meet the person behind the stories.”

Similarly, Lochlan Murray, Cooperstown Elementary School first-grader, expressed his excitement.

“I love Mike Lowery’s books! They’re so funny and have so many awesome facts,” Murray said.

During his visits, Lowery led interactive sessions with students, sharing his experiences and creative process, and provided insights into his illustrations.

“I’m excited to share my love of drawing and storytelling with students,” said Lowery. “I hope to inspire them to tap into their creativity and express themselves through doodles.”

“Lowery’s visit was an enriching and fun experience for all our students, and we can’t wait to see what creativity will come from the students after his visit,” said Jessica Ewing, library media specialist at Greater Plains Elementary.

Emily Gibson contributed to this story.