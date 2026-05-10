Mother’s Day custom gift basket from The Gatehouse. (Photo courtesy of The Gatehouse)

Local Shops Make Mother’s Day Gifting Easy in Otsego County

By JAQUELYN CARLO

SUNY Institute for Local News

OTSEGO COUNTY

With Mother’s Day approaching on Sunday, May 10, shoppers across Otsego County are seeking meaningful ways to celebrate the moms and caregivers in their lives. For many, finding the right gift can feel overwhelming—but local businesses in Cooperstown, Otego, and Morris are stepping in to help with curated selections that combine beauty, practicality, and a personal touch.

Three locally owned shop —Hudson Made in Otego, Kate’s Upstate in Cooperstown and The Gatehouse Coffee Shop and Mercantile in Morris—are offering a range of gift ideas, from handcrafted self-care products to locally made jewelry and gourmet treats. Store owners say this year’s trends point toward items that feel both special and useful, with an emphasis on quality and everyday comfort.

Hudson Made, located at 354 Main Street in Otego, makes artisanal personal care and grooming products, crafted from “plant and flower-sourced ingredients blended to maximize nature’s restorative power.”

Business owner Bill Hovard recommends focusing on simple, elegant gifts rooted in self-care.

“We would suggest anything from our Apothecary Rose Collection: body wash, hand soap, bar soap or body lotion,” he said.

Hudson Made’s small-batch bath and body products deliver subtle, clean fragrances. The Apothecary Rose line remains a customer favorite because of its versatility and classic scent profile, appealing to a wide range of tastes.

The shop’s complimentary gift wrapping also makes it easy for shoppers to quickly assemble a polished, ready-to-give present.

In Cooperstown, Kate’s Upstate offers a boutique shopping experience centered on style and individuality. Owner Kate Lanza described her shop as being designed to reflect the diversity of motherhood and personal expression.

“Mothers of every age and style deserve to feel beautiful, and we have carefully curated a selection that celebrates every version of motherhood,” Lanza said.

The shop at 62 Main Street features a mix of apparel, accessories and lifestyle items, many of which are produced by regional artisans. Among the most popular items this season are distinctive accessories and light, spring-ready clothing.

“Locally crafted jewelry, including items by Karen Katz Studio and Stephanie Cembrinski Ceramics,” said Lanza.

These pieces highlight the craftsmanship of area makers, giving shoppers an opportunity to support multiple small businesses through one purchase.

Customers are also gravitating toward casual yet stylish wardrobe options. “Sundresses for every occasion,” Lanza suggested for mothers.

Ruched-top short sleeve maxi dress in sangria sold at Kate’s Upstate. (Photo courtesy of Kate’s Upstate)

Beyond jewelry, Kate’s Upstate has seen strong interest in giftable items that combine practicality with personality.

“Decorative tumblers—some with floral motifs and others with funny phrases like ‘tired as a mother.’”

Other popular items include “Voluspa candles in many scents, hand poured in the United States and phthalates-, parabens- and sulfate-free.”

For those unsure of what to choose, Lanza emphasized “gift cards!” as a reliable and appreciated option, allowing recipients to select something that fits their own tastes.

Over in the Village of Morris at 129 Main Street, The Gatehouse Coffee Shop and Mercantile is taking a slightly different approach, focusing on what owners Chris Riffle and Timothy Atticus describe as “everyday luxury.”

“At The Gatehouse, we’ve found that customers are especially drawn to gifts that combine self-care, gourmet food, cozy ritual and locally inspired pieces,” Riffle and Atticus shared. “This year, our most popular Mother’s Day gifts are centered around everyday luxury—items that feel elevated, useful and meaningful without being overly complicated.”

The shop’s curated selection blends pantry items, home goods and personal care products, making it easy to build a customized gift. Among their best-selling items this year is a skincare staple.

Kosterina extra virgin body oil is “our best-selling self-care item,” according to The Gatehouse’s co-owners. “This ultra-hydrating olive oil body treatment leaves skin glowing and nourished and has become a customer favorite for gifting.”

Food items are also a major draw, particularly products with a gourmet reputation.

“One of Oprah’s Favorite Things” is Bella Cucina artichoke lemon pesto, Riffle and Atticus said, “and consistently one of our top gourmet gifts. Customers love using it as a dip, pasta sauce or sandwich spread.”

For those looking for a twist on traditional flowers, The Gatehouse offers a longer-lasting alternative.

“Beautifully preserved dried flower bouquets from Idlewild Floral Co. [are] designed for lasting elegance in any setting.” The duo added, “What Mom doesn’t love flowers?”

Coffee lovers are also well served, with selections like Wakeman Coffee Co. Mexico Chiapas medium roast coffee beans, described as “a smooth, balanced medium roast with tasting notes of almond, raisin, and chocolate. Perfect for coffee-loving moms.”

Complementary items such as The Gatehouse’s own signature ceramic mug, “a cozy everyday staple that pairs beautifully with coffee, tea or a gift basket,” help to round out a thoughtful gift package.

Additional offerings include skincare and home comforts like Bella Cucina olive and beeswax face and body cream and hand-poured soy candles produced locally in the Catskills by Species by The Thousands.

Practical yet stylish items also make the list, including farmer’s market baskets, which Riffle and Atticus describe as “lightweight woven baskets that customers love for farmers markets, beach days, or everyday use.”

There is also the Sheena Marshall Jewelry Collection, which features “modern heirloom-inspired jewelry pieces that feel timeless, understated, and effortlessly wearable.”

Many shoppers are opting to combine several of these items into a single, ready-made package.

“Many customers also love creating custom gift bundles by pairing gourmet pantry items, candles, skincare, coffee, and flowers together in one of our market baskets for an easy ‘grab-and-go’ Mother’s Day gift,” The Gatehouse’s Riffle and Atticus explained.

This trend reflects a broader shift toward personalization, where gifts are tailored to reflect the recipient’s interests and routines rather than relying on one-size-fits-all solutions.

Across all three locally-owned businesses, the shopkeepers emphasize the value of buying locally—not only for the quality and uniqueness of the products, but also for the personal connections that come with small-town retail.

With options ranging from handcrafted soaps and boutique fashion to curated gourmet gifts and custom bundles, Otsego County shoppers have no shortage of ways to celebrate Mother’s Day close to home. By supporting local businesses, residents can find thoughtful, high-quality gifts while strengthening the community that makes those celebrations possible.

This story was created by student reporters through the OnNY Community Media Lab, a program of SUNY Oneonta and the SUNY Institute for Local News.