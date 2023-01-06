Locals: People and Business in the News, June 1, 2023

BURGER BATTLE: Two students from the ONC BOCES Culinary Arts Program traveled with their instructors, Chef Jody Albano and Vesti Misner, to compete in the 3rd Annual Gourmet Burger Battle NYSRA ProStart Invitational held at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York. The students, Anthony Accordino and Skye Lewis, placed first and second in the competition, respectively. Accordino prepared an Italian Manza Burger and Lewis prepared a Stuffed Smokehouse Pub Burger. (Photo provided)

HERKIMER HONORS: Among the 369 graduates and candidates for degrees and certificates eligible to participate in Herkimer County Community College’s 55th Commencement on Friday, May 12 were the following local students—Ara Margaret Homer, liberal arts and sciences: general studies AA; Carly M. Sadlon, business administration AAS; Cassie J. Sadlon, business administration AS; and Julie A. Smith, physical therapist assistant AAS, all of Richfield Springs; Alexandria King, travel and events management AAS; Rockwell Reid Norris III, communication arts: music industry AS; and Jensen Sierra Tanney, human services AAS, all of West Edmeston; and from West Winfield, Raymond Y. Boyko, business administration AAS; Alyssa J. Bregard, criminal justice: forensic investigations AAS; Katelyn Irene Lincourt, health services management technology AAS; and George Arthur Loomis, supply chain management AAS.

ODK INDUCTED: Mahala Johnson, a native of Oneonta, was recently initiated into the Lycoming College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35 percent of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars of leadership (collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service), and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year. Lycoming College, located in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, is one of the 50 oldest colleges in the U.S. It is recognized by “The Princeton Review” as one of “The Best 388 Colleges” for undergraduate education and a “Best Value College.”

SPECIAL CEREMONY: The Whitaker family of Hartwick had the recent honor of witnessing the Commissioning Ceremony of the USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee in Key West, Florida. Tim and Anne-Marie Whitaker’s son, Bryson, is graduating from Cooperstown this month and will be attending Boston University on a Naval Reserve Officers’ Training Corps scholarship. “Because of this, we were invited to Key West for the commissioning of the USS Higbee,” Tim wrote in a recent e-mail. “It was an honor for us to meet so many of our U.S. Navy officers and enlisted crew, who were excited to share their new boat with us during a tour. We were amazed by the speakers and their dedication to serving our country. It was a wonderful experience to be a witness to the Navy traditions that have been passed on through the years and to see history in the making. We also got to meet with crew of the original USS Higbee and hear their stories of service in Vietnam and Korea,” Tim continued. Bryson will major in aerospace engineering at Boston College. “After his degree he will commission as an officer in the U.S. Navy. We are hopeful that at some point in the future he will have the opportunity to serve on a ship for its commissioning,” Tim said. The USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG-123) is a United States Navy Arleigh Burke-class Flight IIA guided missile destroyer. She is named for Chief Nurse Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (1874-1941), a pioneering Navy nurse who served as superintendent of the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps during World War II, according to “This was extra special for us as Anne-Marie is also a nurse.” The original USS Higbee was sunk as a target in 1986. (Photo provided)

DEVOTED DOCTOR: Bassett Senior Attending Physician Dr. Curtis Mills has received the Ralph O. Claypoole Sr. Memorial Award for Devotion of a Career in Internal Medicine to the Care of Patients. The award, from the American College of Physicians, is given annually to an outstanding practitioner of internal medicine whose career has been devoted to the care of patients. The practitioner must be a clinician who is highly respected by peers and colleagues for clinical skills and who has been a role model. Dr. Mills was presented with the award on April 27 at ACP’s annual convocation in San Diego. “Bassett Healthcare Network fosters the spirit of all of us privileged to work there, allowing us to accomplish our goals of wonderful, personal patient care. I am grateful to Bassett,” said Dr. Mills in recognition of his award. Dr. Mills’ long career at Bassett spans over 25 years of service to his patients. He earned his Doctor of Medicine degree at Albany Medical College, followed by his residency in Internal Medicine and Fellowship in Hematology and Oncology at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. He retired from Bassett’s Senior Professional Staff as Attending Physician in June of 2021. “The competition for the award this year was extremely strong, but your contributions were deemed the most outstanding,” said Marianne C. Parshley, MD, FACP and chair of the ACP Awards Committee when informing Dr. Mills of the award.

MOUNT VISION MEDALER: Jillian Segina of Mount Vision was one of 20 graduating SUNY Oneonta seniors to receive a Senior Service Award this month, recognizing commitment to volunteerism. Seniors who completed at least 350 hours of service through the university’s Center for Social Responsibility and Community were recognized during a special reception. Depending on the amount of volunteer hours served, students received either a pin, cords or a medal to wear during Spring Commencement on May 20. Segina, who is studying biology, received a medal for completing 786 hours of service to the community. She was also recently recognized with a platinum-level leadership milestone through SUNY Oneonta’s LEAD (Leadership Education and Development) program. Segina earned this distinction through a commitment to improving oneself and enhancing knowledge by exploring leadership opportunities, participating in campus organizations, and serving the campus community by taking on recognized leadership roles. Completion of this level requires attending 19 events designated with a learning outcome (three must be diversity events), actively participating in four recognized organizations, completing three online courses (Foundations of Leadership, Personal Development, Organizational Development), and serving as an officer in a club or organization for at least two semesters (average of 219 hours to complete).

GREAT GRADUATES: Five area students were among those to be recognized as part of the SUNY Potsdam Class of 2023 during the College’s 203rd Commencement Ceremony on May 20. They are: Ushuaia Diaz of Schenevus, set to graduate with a Master of Music in music performance; Kaylee Hovick of Otego, set to graduate magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Music in music business; Elizabeth Mortati of Oneonta, set to graduate with a Master of Music in music education (K-12); Jasmine Schrom of Richmondville, set to graduate summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology; and Karyn Wendrow of Oneonta, set to graduate with a Master of Science in management. Founded in 1816, The State University of New York at Potsdam is one of America’s first 50 colleges and the oldest institution within SUNY.

MANAGER NAMED: The Smithy Clay Studio, Cooperstown, has hired Kyle Pumilio as studio manager and lead instructor. Pumilio will begin transitioning to his new role starting June 1 with an official start date of July 10. Originally from Frankford, Pumilio is an art education graduate of Pratt MWP College of Art and Design. He completed his under-graduate studies at SUNY Potsdam and has a master’s degree in educational technology from SUNY Oneonta. He has been an art educator at West Canada Valley Central School District and Munson-Williams, teaching clay sculpture and ceramics to elementary and teenage students, according to the PrattMWP Facebook page. The Smithy announcement reads, “Kyle will be joining our team with a lifetime of ceramic studio knowledge as well as over a decade of art education experience. He has expressed great interest in meeting our clay studio community members as well as becoming a lasting member of our community both inside and outside of The Smithy Clay Studio.” (Photo provided)

SILVER-LEVEL SERVERS: Elizabeth Thompson of Morris and Delaney Williams of Oneonta recently attained silver-level leadership milestones through SUNY Oneonta’s LEAD (Leadership Education and Development) program. Students can attain a silver, gold or platinum level. To attain each level, students must meet a mix of programmatic and experiential leadership requirements, including completion of online courses, attendance at educational events, and membership and leadership in one or more of SUNY Oneonta’s 100+ student-run clubs and organizations. Completion of a leadership level is recognized on campus as a credential that can be used, for example, when running for office or applying for STEP (Student Travel for Excellence Program) funding. The program also provides students with a leadership record that can be submitted to potential employers.

BACHELOR’S BESTOWED: John P. Lambert of Cooperstown was among the more than 850 members of The University of Scranton’s class of 2023 who were awarded bachelor’s and associate’s degrees at its undergraduate commencement ceremony on May 21 at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre. Degrees were conferred to graduates who had completed their academic degree requirements in August and December of 2022, as well as January and May of 2023. Lambert earned a Bachelor of Science degree in management from The University of Scranton.

TRIO TAPPED: Otsego Pride Alliance recently announced the winners of the first annual Kota Flood Memorial Scholarship. Ella Ruth Tomlins of Edmeston Central School, Shailee Sailer of Oneonta High School and Elena Meckel of Cooperstown Central School were chosen because they exemplify Kota’s integrity, bravery, character, and spirit, the OPA wrote in a Facebook post. The Kota Flood Memorial Scholarship is made possible by a generous donation from Wise Guys Sammy’s of Oneonta.