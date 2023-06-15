Locals: People & Businesses in the News, June 15, 2023

HOLZMAN HONORED: Seventeen years ago, master carver Gerry Holzman donated the Empire State Carousel to The Farmers’ Museum and on June 3, he returned to celebrate his 90th birthday—surrounded by family, friends, as well as his masterpiece. In 1984, Holzman became the head carver and executive director of the Empire State Carousel Project. Created over two decades by more than 1,000 volunteer carvers, quilters, painters, and woodworkers from across New York State, the Empire State Carousel features a variety of original carvings, paintings, and quilts, each of which has been specially designed for the project. The volunteers not only carved and painted the riding figures and panels, but also restored the carousel mechanism and raised funds to keep the project going. The carousel opened on Memorial Day in 2006 with great fanfare. It is fitting that Holzman chose to celebrate his milestone birthday by taking a memorable spin on the carousel, a living legacy of his esteemed career as a teacher, artist, and raconteur. Through the carousel, he has shared his love of New York and the magic of this one-of-a-kind masterpiece with generations of riders. Holzman believes that everyone who gets on board can feel like a kid again. His favorite carousel quote: “Every time you ride a carousel, one more day on earth shall you dwell.” In honor of Holzman’s special day, Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh proclaimed Saturday, June 3 as Gerry Holzman Day in recognition of his role in creating the Empire State Carousel and donating it to The Farmers’ Museum. Happy 90th birthday, Gerry! Above, Holzman (center) is shown accepting Mayor Tillapaugh’s proclamation from museum President and Chief Executive Officer Paul D’Ambrosio while his wife, Arlene, looks on. (Photo by Todd Kenyon)

ACADEMIC ACHIEVERS: More than 50 SUNY Oneonta students received an Academic Achievement Award on May 10 during the 35th annual recognition reception on campus, including four from Oneonta. Each academic department chooses one to three students who stand out from the rest of their peers in their major to receive this award annually. Oneonta residents recognized were: Jacob Aubrey, Talia Casimir, Abigail Hubbard and Nathaniel Schwed.

CELEBRATED SPEAKER: Coretta Scott King honor-winning storyteller, filmmaker, artist, and digital media producer Greg Neri was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts at SUNY Delhi’s 105th Commencement on Saturday, May 13. Neri also delivered the event’s keynote address to the college’s more than 435 graduates and their families. The honorary doctorate is the highest form of recognition offered by the State University of New York to persons of exceptional distinction, in this case, celebrating Neri’s contributions to young adult literature, encouragement of diverse voices in popular storytelling, and efforts toward emphasizing scientific exploration through artistic expression. Neri has authored 16 books for young people, ranging from novels and graphic novels to picture books and poetry for grades 3 to 12. His works cover a wide array of topics, from urban fiction to music biographies, but what connects them is that they are all inspired by true life. His 2011 novel “Ghetto Cowboy,” inspired by the real-life inner-city horsemen of Philadelphia and Brooklyn, became the Netflix film “Concrete Cowboy,” starring Idris Elba. His books have been translated into multiple languages in more than 25 countries.

AWARDS ACCORDED: Three students and eight employees were recognized for their achievements and success during SUNY Oneonta’s 134th Commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 20. Professor of Management Mine Ozer (Broome County) and Associate Professor of Spanish Maria Montoya (Otsego County) received the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching; Reference and Instruction Librarian Sarah Rhodes received the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Librarianship; IT Specialist with the Office of Facilities, Safety and Physical Plant Phillip Bidwell (Town of Laurens) and Director of Customer Support Mark English (City of Oneonta) received the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Professional Service; Maintenance –Custodial employee Lynda Craft (Milford) received the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Classified Service; Associate Professor of Mathematics Marius Munteanu (Delaware County) received the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Scholarship and Creative Activities; Melissa Rose “Rosie” Garrecht, an adolescence education: Spanish major from East Northport, received the Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence; Jamie Crique, a criminal justice major from the Bronx, received the Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence; Robert C. “Bobby” Lang, a business economics major from Schoharie received the Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence; and Professor of English George Hovis (Middlefield) has been appointed to the prestigious rank of SUNY Distinguished Teaching Professor.

LAUDED FOR LEADERSHIP: Felicia Gonzalez of Oneonta was recently recognized for gold- and silver-level leadership milestones through SUNY Oneonta’s LEAD (Leadership Education and Development) program. Gonzalez earned this distinction by a commitment to improving oneself and enhancing knowledge by exploring leadership opportunities, participating in campus organizations and service to the campus community by taking on recognized leadership roles. Completion of this level requires attending 19 events designated with a learning outcome (three must be diversity events), actively participating in four recognized organizations, completing three online courses (Foundations of Leadership, Personal Development, Organizational Development) and serving as an officer in a club or organization for at least two semesters (average of 219 hours to complete). Gonzalez is studying biology.

DOCTORAL DEGREES: Seven of Bassett Healthcare Network’s nursing leaders earned Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees from Case Western Reserve University. This degree is recognized by the American Association of Colleges of Nursing as the highest level of preparation for clinical nursing. Six of the cohort received their degrees on May 19, while a seventh member is expected to receive her degree this summer. The doctoral recipients are: Tammy Aiken, MSN, RN, SANE, DNP, director of emergency and trauma services, Bassett Healthcare Network, director of critical care, Bassett Medical Center; Jan (Jeanet) Calhoun, MSN, RN, EMT, DNP, program manager, emergency and trauma services, Bassett Medical Center; Daniel Endress, MS, RN, CMSRN, DNP, director of nursing and operations, O’Connor Hospital; Susan Oakes Ferrucci, MSN, RN, CNS, DNP, vice president, chief hospital executive and chief nursing officer, Critical Access Hospitals Division—Cobleskill Regional Hospital, Little Falls Hospital, O’Connor Hospital; Joan MacDonald, MSN, RN, DNP, chief nursing officer, vice president of patient care services, vice president of operations, A.O. Fox Hospital; and Paula Moshier, MSHA, BSN, RN, CPHRM, DNP, vice president of quality and patient experience, Bassett Medical Center. The doctoral candidate is Julie Hall, MSN, RN (DNP candidate), chief nursing officer and vice president of patient services, Bassett Medical Center. “I think the most important message is how grateful we are that Bassett supported us as a cohort to pursue this education. I look forward to the future of Bassett with so many doctoral prepared nurse leaders,” said Ferrucci. “I am forever grateful to Bassett for this opportunity, and I am grateful to my cohort. We helped and supported each other and kept each other moving forward to meet our goals and deadlines,” Calhoun said. The rigorous doctoral program leading to this highly respected degree is designed to expand the focus of the participants in practice leadership, educational leadership, and executive leadership. The university’s website states: “Nursing doctorate graduates apply their education and expertise in leadership roles on the front lines of nursing, in clinical practice, administration, teaching, systematic improvement, and health policy design and development.”

TRACK MEET TEAM: Seamus Catella, Olivia Litzinger and Graham Wooden, all of Oneonta, were among 62 SUNY Oneonta students assisting the Sport and Exercise Sciences department and Special Olympics to host a regional track and field event at Oneonta High School on Sunday, May 7. The event allowed area individuals who have varying intellectual and adaptive disabilities, including clients at local organizations Springbrook and Pathfinder Village, to showcase their athletic ability in a competitive setting. Athletes ranged from ages 10 to 53, and the day included an opening ceremony with remarks by City of Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek and SUNY Oneonta President Alberto Cardelle. Lecturer of Sport and Exercise Sciences Andrea Fallon-Korb and her two interns organized the event. The interns were the coordinators for the student volunteers, 28 Special Olympic athletes and three adaptive athletes who participated in the day-long competition. Student volunteers fell into three categories: those who helped run the track meet, those who organized an obstacle course and outdoor activities through the Exercise Science Club, and those from an exercise science course taught by Assistant Professor of Sport and Exercise Science Dr. Katie Griffes. The students from Dr. Griffes’ class helped by hosting pre- and post-competition workshops and education sessions.

CANDIDATE CONFAB: Twenty people gathered at Get Fresh on the Main café to hear candidates for Oneonta City Council, the Otsego County Board of Representatives, county clerk and town highway superintendent address the Oneonta Democratic Club on Saturday, June 10. Led by MacGuire Benton, candidate for Otsego County clerk, the councilpersons and candidates—both Independents and Democrats—introduced themselves, discussed their backgrounds, addressed the crowd on a variety of issues and answered questions from the audience for two hours. For more information, visit the “Oneonta Democratic Club” Facebook page. Pictured above, from left, are: Councilman Luke Murphy; Nora Mendez, County Board candidate; Shannon McHugh, Oneonta City Council candidate; Councilperson Kaytee Lipari; Jim Hurtubise, superintendent of highways; former Village of Cooperstown Trustee Benton MacGuire, candidate for county clerk; Councilperson Emily Falco; and Don Garrison, candidate for Oneonta City Council. (Photo provided)

DEAN’S LIST DESIGNATION: Annika DeVries of Burlington Flats, Morgan Stoecklin of Hartwick and Leah Woertendyke of Oneonta have been named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Nazareth College. Located in Rochester, Nazareth College (University as of June 1, 2023) is an inclusive community of inspired learners, educators, and changemakers who, for nearly 100 years, have been driven by a bold commitment to action, empathy, equity, and leading innovation for the common good.

CASTING CALLS COMPLETED: The Glimmerglass Festival has completed casting for the 2023 Festival with ensemble artists drawn from Cooperstown and the surrounding communities. These artists will be featured in the 2023 productions of “La bohème,” “Candide,” “Romeo and Juliet,” and “The Rip Van Winkles,” this season’s world premiere youth opera, which features young people from 6 to 17 years old. While a handful of these artists will be making their Glimmerglass debuts, many have previously performed in Glimmerglass productions and are excited to return to the Alice Busch Opera Theater. Local and regional adult performers are: Reece Bernard, Utica; Allison Hill-Edgar, Cooperstown; W. Morgan Hill-Edgar, Cooperstown; Elijah Gebers, Cazenovia; Kara Grady, Cooperstown; Lilly Grady, Cooperstown; Joelle Lachance, Rochester; Holly McCormack, South Glens Falls; Jocelyn Reynolds, Little Falls; and Ying Wu, Utica. Youth performers include: Arianne Ajakh, Cooperstown; Layla Buttermann, Oneonta; Malena Buttermann, Oneonta; Nadia Buttermann, Oneonta; Carly Rae Carillo, Milford; Nora Craig, Cooperstown; Avery Croft, Cooperstown; Caleb J.A. Crowder, Utica; Genevieve DeLanoy, Oneonta; Cordelia Dziuban, Bridgewater; Elizabeth Eckel, Cobleskill; Seton Davis Fralick, Cherry Valley; Gus Frederickson, Jefferson; Toby Frederickson, Jefferson; Johnny Ford, Utica; Anmo Geng, New Hartford; Anqi Geng, New Hartford; Kian Grady, Cooperstown; Julieanna L. Iglesias, VanDeusenville; Maya LaCoppola, Palatine Bridge; Cate Speed Leinhart, Fly Creek; Jierui Lin, Utica; Yuan Lin, Utica; Annika Murray, Cooperstown; Gialina Ploutz, Oneonta; Danniella N. Rivera-Litz, Sauquoit; Anais Summers Robbins, Austin, Texas; Callum D. Torruella, Sauquoit; and Eleanor Walker, Cooperstown. The Glimmerglass Festival was created by local opera aficionados who joined forces to bring opera to their community. “I’m thrilled that we have such talent—and such passion—in our back yard,” said Artistic and General Director Rob Ainsley. “Our annual Youth Opera provides an important opportunity for local youth to perform alongside world-class production artists, and quite a few alumni have gone on to prestigious music schools across the country.”

PRESIDENT’S PICK: Heather Morris of Maryland has been named to the Bismarck State College President’s Honor Roll for the Spring 2023 semester. Students must maintain at least a 3.50 grade point on a 4.00 scale while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours of classes to qualify for the BSC President’s Honor Roll. Bismarck State College is North Dakota’s polytechnic institution.

HONOR BOUND: Emrys C. Odell of Cooperstown has been selected for Gryphon & Pleiades, Clark University’s senior leadership and service honor society. Odell, who majors in global environmental studies at Clark, is one of only 12 members of the Class of 2024 selected on the basis of their outstanding record of academic achievement and service.