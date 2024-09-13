Lucky Duck Golf Benefit Registration Now Underway

By DARLA M. YOUNGS

RICHFIELD SPRINGS

This year’s annual Lucky Duck Open Golf Tournament will take place for the first time at Meadow Links Golf Course. The benefit event is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 28. Proceeds from the Lucky Duck tourney are used to give “a big hands up to those among us who desperately need it,” organizers said.

Since 2021, the Lucky Duck Foundation here has awarded $31,000.00 in grants to both individuals and charitable organizations, in support of the Cooperstown Food Pantry’s Children’s Backpack Program, the Helios Care art program for children dealing with loss, the Otsego County Council of Senior Citizens, and Community Bible Chapel toward costs to repair the hole in the roof of an elderly woman, as well as to five members of the community caught in very difficult medical and financial situations.

The tournament is a scramble format, and golfers can sign up as a single or form their own foursome. The $100.00 fee to participate includes a full round of golf with cart and a light lunch, followed by a pig roast, with hot dogs and hamburgers also available for dinner, and which includes all wine, beer, and nonalcoholic beverages. Additional dinner guests are welcome for a cost of just $35.00 each.

“What a deal,” organizers said.

The Lucky Duck Golf Tournament began 18 years ago as a friends’ tournament run by Kate Sullivan and husband Mike. Now it’s an annual opportunity to not only enjoy a fun round of golf, but also to give back to the community.

“Please sign up, our community needs you,” Kate Sullivan said during a visit to the Iron String Press offices on Friday, September 13.

Those wishing to register for the Lucky Duck Open Golf Tournament can do so now and can pay via Venmo @Patricia-Gallo-6 or by calling (518) 727-5992, or they can call or text Mike Sullivan at (917) 562-1316 to be counted in and pay by cash or check.

“If you can’t attend, but believe in our mission, a donation of any amount will be greatly appreciated,” Kate Sullivan said.

Meadow Links Golf Course is located at 473 County Highway 27, Richfield Springs.