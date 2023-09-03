LWV: Don’t Forget: Village Election Is March 21

A Letter from the LVW of the Cooperstown Area

Don’t Forget:

Village Election Is March 21

Cooperstown Village elections will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Two candidates are vying for a three-year term on the Village Board of Trustees: George Fasenelli and Joseph R. Membrino.

The polling place is the Cooperstown Fire Hall, 24 Chestnut Street, from noon to 9 p.m. You must be registered to vote in this election. The deadline for registration is Friday, March 10. You can check your registration status at VOTE411.org. If you are not registered, links to an online registration form are also available at VOTE411.

If you can’t make it to the polls on election day, you may vote absentee. Stop by and pick up an absentee ballot application at the village office during regular hours (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) or call 547-2411.

Voting is your right! As Susan B. Anthony said, “Someone struggled for your right to vote. Use it.”

Patty MacLeish and Maureen Murray

Co-presidents, LWV of the Cooperstown Area