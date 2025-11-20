LWVCA Set To Host Recycling Program

COOPERSTOWN—Did you ever wonder what happens to those plastic containers you toss in the recycling bin? According to the League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area, the answer may shock you.

According to a press release, only about 6 percent of all plastic waste is ever recycled. The rest is incinerated or goes into landfills and ends up polluting the environment.

What can communities do to decrease this waste?

“Consumers are eager for products without unnecessary plastic packaging—and the toxins and ‘forever’ waste this creates,” LWVCA officials observed. “Non-plastic options may not be well-known to many, but are readily available: online, locally at Cooperstown Natural Foods and, in some cases, easily made at home.

“The league wants to raise public awareness about non-plastic alternatives in the hopes of lowering our community’s plastic waste footprint,” officials said.

Featuring home and personal care products, holiday gift ideas and informational resources, “Healthy Homes, Healthy Holidays” will also include do-it-yourself demonstrations on how to make some common items such as toothpaste, soaps and even suet for winter birds!

“Healthy Homes, Healthy Holidays” is presented by the League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area in partnership with Connections at Clark Sports Center and Cooperstown Natural Foods.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit LWVCooperstownArea.org.