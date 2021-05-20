Madison County native named new Morris superintendent

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Morris Central School appointed Shannon Babbie as the district’s next Superintendent of Schools at a Board of Education meeting Tuesday, May 18, according to a media release from the school.

Babbie will succeed Matthew Sheldon, who is finishing his 12th year of service at Morris.

Babbie will assume his new role on July 1.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Babbie as our new Superintendent,” said Wendy Moore, Morris Board of Education president in the media release. “He brings a broad range of knowledge and expertise, and his

innovative and collaborative approach to education are just what we were looking for. Our students will surely benefit from his student centered philosophy. We are very fortunate to have him join our team.”

Otsego Northern Catskills BOCES District’s Catherine Huber facilitated the recruitment and selection process.

“The Board engaged in a rigorous process which included staff and community feedback to identify their next superintendent,” Huber said in the media release. “Dr. Babbie’s experience as an educator and enthusiasm for Morris make him a good fit for the district.”

Babbie most recently served as an elementary principal for the Camden Central School District. He taught English and social studies before moving into administrative positions at the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation at the Oswego County BOCES.

Babbie earned an Associate’s Degree from Mohawk Valley Community College, Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from SUNY Cortland, an advanced degree from SUNY Oswego and a doctorate from St. John Fisher. His doctoral work focused on training teachers to meet the needs of students with autism.

Originally from Brookfield, in Madison County, Babbie grew up in West Edmeston and Leonardsville. He has two sons: Alexander, 20, is a junior at Siena College and Sebastian, 16, will be joining the Morris student body.

“It is an absolute joy to return home” Babbie said in the media release. “I am honored to become a member of the Morris community.”