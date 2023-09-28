Lucy Kise of Laurens, featured quilter at the 2023 Major’s Inn Quilt Show, displays one of her Australian design quilts. The quilt show will take place in Gilbertsville October 6-8. (Photo by Teresa Winchester)

Major’s Inn Gearing Up for Annual Quilt Show

GILBERTSVILLE—Stitch in Time’’ is the theme of this year’s quilt show, mounted annually at the Major’s Inn in Gilbertsville. It will take place October 6-8. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Lunch will be available each day from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

More than 300 quilts, featuring both traditional and contemporary designs, will be fully displayed in this year’s show. A number of vintage quilts will also be on view.

The show’s featured quilter is Lucy Kise of Laurens, who has been quilting for more than 50 years.

A native of Hope, New Jersey, Kise belonged to the both the Evening Star and Pocono Mountain quilters before moving to Laurens with her husband in 2012. Kise then joined the Susquehanna Valley Quilters.

While still in New Jersey, Kise participated in quilt retreats, which sometimes involved piecing together a “mystery quilt.” For this project, participants would receive in advance a list of fabrics to procure and, once gathered together, they would be given clues as to how to proceed. The last clue would show how to assemble the quilt.

Along the way, Kise developed “a passion for feedsacks,’’ instigated by two of her friends who were selling their mother’s feedsacks. Kise eventually joined the Feedsack Club while attending a quilt convention in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. She has made many quilts from feedsacks, finishing the latest ones with the “big stitch’’ method, using perle cotton, a non-divisible embroidery or needlework thread.

“Big stitch” or “utility” quilting is a hand-stitching technique. The larger stitches make the quilt more ornamental.

Two of her feedsack quilts will be in the Major’s Inn show.

“I just finished one last week,’’ Kise laughed.

Kise’s other quilting interests include vintage and antique fabrics, vintage sewing machines and attachments, and Halloween quilts. She has also developed a liking for Australian quilts.

“Their patterns are fabulous, a real challenge. There’s something different in their concept. Some are bold with the colors and designs they use. Australian quilters think outside the box—my kind of quilt,’’ Kise said.

Kise also enjoys “quilt-alongs.’’

“They are great, because they give you something to look forward to each week or month,’’ she said, adding that quilt-alongs were a “big help’’ as she cared for her husband while he was ill.

A first-time participant in the show will be the 30-member Schoharie Valley Piecemakers Quilt Guild. Over time, 12 of its members have been inducted into the Catskill Mountain Quilters Hall of Fame. Founded in 1986, the guild endeavors to promote quilting in various ways, introduce new quilting techniques and develop quilting skills. The guild is also a member of a larger regional co-operative of guilds that sponsors the Empire Quilt Fest, held every other year in the New York capital area.

On October 6 and 7, Sara Pressler of Sidney will greet the public in the Major’s Inn Green Room. She will be displaying a number of vintage quilts and offering information about their history. Photographs of the quilters and the people their quilts were made for will accompany the exhibit.

All proceeds for the quilt show go to the Major’s Inn Foundation, a nonprofit corporation.

For information, call (607) 783-2780 or (607) 783-2967 or e-mail albud@citlink.net. Interested parties may also visit www.themajorsinn.com.