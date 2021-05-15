Martin’s three-hit shutout leads Edmeston over Sharon/CV-S

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Josh Martin shut out Sharon Springs/Cherry Valley Springfield for seven innings and went 1-for-3 with two runs and an RBI to lead Edmeston to a 9-0 win in a Tri-Valley League baseball game Friday, May 14, in Cherry Valley.

Martin had nine strikeouts and no walks, giving up three scattered hits to SS/CV-S.

Edmeston collected 13 hits in the game and took advantage of four errors.

Luke Dubben took the loss in the start for SS/CV-S, giving up three earned runs and three unearned runs in 3.1 innings. Owen Johnson relieved him and gave up three more earned runs.

Edmeston senior Greg DeVries went 4-for-4, including a double and a triple, with three RBI and a run scored. Kyle Ough went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBI and Gavin McEnroe went 2-for-4 with one run for Edmeston, which host Milford at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 17, in a Tri-Valley League game.

Sharon Springs/Cherry Valley (1-1, 1-1) is at Schenevus at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 17.