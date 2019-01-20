Mary Lou Hammond, 64; BOCES Teacher’s Aide Married In Morris

MORRIS – Mary Lou Hammond, 64, a teacher’s aide at the Binghamton BOCES for many years, , passed away in UHS Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019.

Mary Lou was born on Nov. 24, 1954 in Norwich, and was a daughter of Lester and Mary Ann (Pooler) Thompson. On June 12, 1976 Mary Lou married John Hammond in the First Baptist Church in Morris.

For many years Mary Lou was employed by the Broome-Tioga BOCES in Binghamton as a teacher’s aide.



She enjoyed traveling and amateur photography. She enjoyed collecting bells, spoons and dolls from traveling to different places. Mary Lou was most at peace when she was able to reflect nature’s beauty outside near water.

Mary Lou is survived by her loving husband, John Hammond; children, Karen and Michael Hammond; mother, Mary Ann Thompson- Sigmund and her husband Mike; sisters, Peggy (Wayne) Coble, Nancy (Daniel) Osborn and Sally (Michael) Farinella and several more nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws that she loved dearly. Mary Lou was predeceased by her father Lester Thompson.

Family and friends are invited to visitation hours on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, 50 S Broad St, Morris, NY from 1-2PM. A funeral service will begin at the conclusion of visitation at the church with Pastor Norman Hultz, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The MDS Foundation

4573 South Broad St., Suite 150, Yardville, NJ 08620

Mary Lou’s family has entrusted the Johnston Funeral Home in Morris with her care.

