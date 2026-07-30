OPEN HOUSE—4-7 p.m. Meet the team at the SUNY Oneonta Biological Field Station and learn what they do. Includes a short presentation at 5 p.m., project posters, hands-on learning stations, tour the laboratory, boat tour (weather permitting), refreshments, and more. SUNY Oneonta Biological Field Station, 5838 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10239472385502265&set=gm.27356253470674171&idorvanity=321873527872198…