May I Please Have the Remote?

(Photo provided)

SPRINGFIELD—Miss Kitty Burnside looks on disdainfully as “brother” Colt hogs the TV remote. They live at Valley Brook Farm, where Colt is known by many for his relentless pursuit of thrown balls. A gallery of our readers’ pets is now available for viewing on the AllOtsego.com website at htpps://www.allotsego.com/furever-friends-and-purrfect-pals/. Every week, we’ll select at least one photograph to be highlighted in our newspapers, on Facebook and online. Send your photos to darlay@allotsego.com.