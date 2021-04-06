Mayor Will Brief Public On Shooting In 7 p.m. Statement

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – Mayor Gary Herzig plans to brief the public on today’s shooting when Common Council convenes at 7 p.m. today.

Then he’ll issue a press release describing what happened at 1:30 p.m. on River Street, when it appears a police officer shot a knife-wielding man in the chest, perhaps twice.

“I’m still gathering information,” he said a few minutes ago, adding that he believed the man who was shot was still alive.

While declining to released too many details, Herzig did say the wounded man is white, and was Medavacked from the city by helicopter, but he didn’t know to where.

He said, if possible, Police Chief Chris Ritzenburg would join him at this evening’s announcement. “Right now, he’s pretty busy,” Herzig said.

The mayor could not recall the last time an OPD officer shot anyone, if ever.