McGuire Announces Candidacy for Town Council

HARTWICK—Hartwick resident and experienced public servant Sarah McGuire has officially announced her candidacy for one of two town council seats to be filled in the upcoming November 2025 election. According to a press release, she will be running on the Common Sense Party line, “bringing a practical, solution-driven approach to town government.”

With more than 13 years of local government experience—including approximately eight years serving the Town of Hartwick—McGuire has a background in municipal operations, financial accountability and policy development. She holds a bachelor’s degree in applied science with a concentration in governmental accounting and has worked extensively in both public and private sector finance.

“Budgeting, procedures and planning aren’t just my strengths—they’re what I truly enjoy,” said McGuire. “I believe good governance starts with strong fiscal management, clear policies and a proactive approach to the infrastructure challenges we face, all grounded in common sense.”

In the press release, McGuire said her platform focuses on the following key priorities:

• Sound budgeting and financial oversight: committed to preparing accurate, responsible budgets that reduce unnecessary costs while maintaining essential services that keep Hartwick safe and functional.

• Water district planning and investment: focused on addressing the aging water system, long-term financial liabilities, and securing funding for future upgrades without placing added pressure on taxpayers.

• Modernizing policies and procedures: advocating for the review and revision of outdated laws, with an emphasis on enforcement strategies that are both practical and effective.

• Strategic development and funding: dedicated to updating the town’s strategic plan where needed and pursuing outside funding sources—including grants—to support thoughtful growth and revitalization that honors Hartwick’s unique character.

“I’m proud to run under the Common Sense Party, because that’s exactly what I’ll bring to the table,” McGuire stated. “This town deserves leadership that’s thoughtful, transparent and grounded in real-world experience.”