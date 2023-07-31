Advertisement. Advertise with us

Meet, Greet Planned For Tuesday, August 1

COOPERSTOWN—Welcome Home Cooperstown will host its next Community Meet and Greet on Tuesday, August 1 at 5:30 p.m. at the Village Hall at 22 Main Steet. This is the fourth in a series of monthly gatherings designed to bring together new area residents with longtime community members.

The goal of the monthly events is to welcome area newcomers and assist them in building connections to established residents and institutions and encourage them to make our community their permanent home. Information about community events will be available and refreshments will be served. 

All members of the community are welcome, including newcomers to the area and longtime residents who would like to meet and welcome others. In general, events will take place on the first Tuesday of each month (August 1, September 5, October 3, November 7 and December 5, 2023).

Members of the Welcome Home Cooperstown committee include interested citizens and representatives from the Village of Cooperstown, Bassett Healthcare, Cooperstown Central School, and the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce, with support from the Friends of the Village Library and the Community Foundation of Otsego County. All are welcome to attend and participate in the work of building a stronger, more diverse and welcoming community.

