Meet, Greet To Share Info on High Holy Days

COOPERSTOWN—Welcome Home Cooperstown will host the next of its monthly meet and greets at the Village Hall, 22 Main Street, on Tuesday, October 1 from 5:30-7 p.m. The event is intended to welcome newcomers to the community, to share information, and to make connections with established residents. All members of the community are welcome to attend.

The event will include general information about the Cooperstown area and institutions, with Stephanie Bauer, past president of Temple Beth El in Oneonta, sharing traditions surrounding the High Holy days of Rosh Hashanah—New Year, celebrated beginning at sundown on October 2—and Yom Kippur, The Day of Atonement, observed on October 12. Music will be provided by Michael Bauer and refreshments are courtesy of The Landmark Inn.

All members of the community are encouraged to attend and participate in the work of building a stronger, more diverse, and welcoming community.