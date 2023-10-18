Memorial Service: Wendell E. Tripp Jr.

A Memorial Service to the Glory of God and in Thanksgiving for the Life of Wendell E. Tripp Jr. will be offered at noon on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at The First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown, with the Rev. Jessica Lambert officiating. Following the service there will be a time for refreshment and fellowship in The Chapel adjoining the church sanctuary.

His remains have been laid to rest with his beloved wife, Maria, in The Columbarium in the Church-yard of the First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.