(Photo by George Macaluso)

Merry and Bright

COOPERSTOWN—The annual Cooperstown Lions Christmas Tree Sale is officially underway, featuring freshly harvested balsam fir and spruce trees from Harpursville. The trees are being sold right across from the Cooperstown Fire Department and can be purchased Monday through Friday from 5-6:30 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Trees measuring 8 feet and smaller are $70.00; trees taller than 8 feet are $80.00. Proceeds support the Cooperstown Lions Club. Above, George Macaluso snaps a selfie with Peter Pickail, John Saphier, Marianne Rae and Lions Club President Jim Donaldson.