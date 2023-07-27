Middlefield To Hold Focus Group Meeting

MIDDLEFIELD

Town of Middlefield Supervisor David Karl announced on Monday, July 24 that there will be a meeting of the Middlefield Comprehensive Plan Workgroup on Tuesday, August 15 at 6 p.m. at the Middlefield Town Hall. According to Karl, the meeting will focus on the topic of housing, with attention to short-term rentals and accessory dwelling units.

The workgroup is reviewing the town’s Comprehensive Plan and gathering information in order to update the document.

According to “Zoning and the Comprehensive Plan” by James A. Coon, “The comprehensive plan is the culmination of a planning process that establishes the official land use policy of a community and presents goals and a vision for the future that guides official decision making. The comprehensive plan invariably includes a thorough analysis of current data showing land development trends and issues, community resources, and public needs for transportation, recreation, and housing.”

Committee is holding to try to engage the town residents and to gather input on topics that the response to our town resident survey indicated were important issues,” Karl said.

The Town of Middlefield’s review of its Comprehensive Plan is an ongoing process with regular monthly meetings on the third Tuesday of each month. Other upcoming workgroup meetings and topics are: