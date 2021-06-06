Milford/Laurens reigns in Tri-Valley track

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Combined for several years in track and field, Milford/Laurens won both the boys and girls Tri-Valley League titles Tuesday, June 1.

The M/L boys finished with 137 points. Downsville was second with 100 and Cherry Valley-Springfield finished third with 75.

The M/L girls were more dominant, with 159 points.

Carter Stevens and Riley each won league titles for M/L.

Carter won the 3000 steeplechase, 1600, and 3200. Riley won the 100, 200, and 400.

Mariah Saggese won the triple jump and high jump.

Other M/L winners were: Emily Stanley in the 2000 steeplechase, Kyrah Andrades in the 400 hurdles and Sarah Munson in the discus.

Darren Panko from Richfield Springs won the 400 hurdles and high jump.

Cherry Valley-Springfield had for winners: Oskar Webster in the 110 hurdles), Jaelyn Jaquay in the 1500, Morgan Huff in the 800, and Marijke Kroon in the shot put.

Amber Wyckoff won the 100 hurdles and Hannah Sulas won the 400 for Schenevus/Worcester.

Maddy Smith of Edmeston won the 3000).

M/L won both 400 relay races. Schenevus/Worcester won the 100 girls relay. Cherry Valley-Springfield won the 800 girls relay.

The TVL track league differs from all other Tri-Valley leagues in that it features some schools that normally compete in the Delaware League and many schools combine for track that do not combine for any other sports, such as Milford/Laurens and Gilbertsville-Mount Upton/Morris.

Boys team scores: 1) Milford/Laurens 137, 2) Downsville 100, 3) Cherry Valley-Springfield 75, 4) South Kortright/Charlotte Valley 69, 5) Franklin 46, 6) Richfield Springs 31, 7) Schenevus/Worcester 25, 8) Stamford 22, 9)Gilbertsville-Mount Upton/Morris 14.

3000 steeplechase: 1) Carter Stevens (M/L), 11:12.27.

100: 1) Riley Stevens (M/L), 11.98, 2) A. Ruiz (D), 12.02, 3) A. Oram (CVS), 12.07.

3200 relay: 1) D (G. Brunner, Z. Dertinger, A. Gaebel, T. Reed), 9:46.24, 2) M/L, 10:06.07, 3) S/W, 10:20.66.

110 hurdles: 1) Oskar Webster (CVS), 19.84, 2) W. Agustin (M/L), 21.14.

1600: 1) Carter Stevens (M/L), 4:55.62.

1) Riley Stevens (M/L), 54.21.

400 relay: 1) D (A. Ruiz, A. Steele, D. Aiello, A. Ruiz), 49.67, 2) SK, 50.62, 3) S/W, 51.43.

400 hurdles: 1) Darren Panko (RS), 1:06.92, 2) O. Webster (CVS), 1:06.98, 3) C. Stevens (M/L), 1:11.01.

800: 1) Jeffrey Bullis (F), 2:13.24, 2) J. Sturniolo (SK), 2:13.94, 3) D. Gallagher (S/W), 2:18.06.

200: 1) Riley Stevens (M/L), 24.62.

3200: 1) Carter Stevens (M/L), 11:04.10.

1600 relay: 1) M/L (W. Agustin, E. Jubar, K. Davis, R. Stevens), 4:06.26.

Shot put: 1) Cole Ruff (F), 44-10.5, 2) J. Olson (S), 42-03, 3) J. Mance (CVS), 41-01.25.

Discus: 1) Cole Ruff (F), 121-01, 2) S. Eckberg (M/L), 114-00, 3) J. Mance (CVS), 106-09.

Long jump: 1) Cole Ruff (F), 18-06.5, 2) D. Panko (RS), 16-08, 3) A. Ruiz (D), 16-07.

Triple jump: 1) Gavin Brunner (D), 35-00.75, 2) A. Ruiz (D), 34-09, 3) A. Oram (CVS), 34-05.5.

High jump: 1) Darren Panko (RS), 5-02, T-2) A. Gaebel (D), 5-00, T-2) E. Jubar (M/L), 5-00.

Girls team scores: 1. Milford/Laurens 159, 2. Cherry Valley-Springfield 134, 3. Schenevus/Worcester 51, 4. Richfield Springs 47, 5. Downsville 42, 6. South Kortright/Charlotte Valley 37, 7. Edmeston 32, 8. Gilbertsville-Mount Upton/Morris 13, 9. Franklin 1.

2000 steeplechase: 1) Emily Stanley (M/L), 8:37.34, 2) J. Jaquay (CVS), 8:59.96.

3200 relay: 1) CVS (M. Aramini, K. Barnes, M. Huff, J. Jaquay), 11:56.91, 2) M/L 13:28.59, 3) RS, 13:54.57.

100: 1) Samantha Severing (D), 13.53, 2) A. Lennebacker (CVS), 13.68, 3) L. Competillo (S/W), 13.71.

100 hurdles: 1) Amber Wyckoff (S/W), 19.15, 2) E. Anderson (SK), 19.66, 3) N. Stanley (M/L), 20.35.

1500: 1) Jaelyn Jaquay (CVS), 5:36.96, 2) E. Stanley (M/L), 5:57.92.

400: 1) Hannah Sulas (S/W), 1:05.92, 2) M. Huff (CVS), 1:06.70, 3) K. Andrades (M/L), 1:07.90.

400 relay: 1) S/W (S. Whiteman, A. Wyckoff, H. Sulas, L. Competiello), 56.57, 2) M/L 56.96, 3) RS, 58.01.

400 hurdles: 1) Kyrah Andrades (M/L), 1:20.17, 2) S. Bateman (E), 1:21.75, 3) N. Stanley (M/L), 1:22.54.

800: 1) Morgan Huff (CVS), 2:40.79, 2) J. Jaquay (CVS), 2:42.78.

200: 1) Samantha Severing (D), 27.99, 2) L. Competiello (S/W), 28.70, 3) A. Lennebacker (CVS), 29.18.

3000: 1) Maddy Smith (E), 12:49.20, 2) E. Stanley (M/L), 14:18.18, 3) A. Walker (M/L), 14:25.49.

1600 relay: 1) M/L (M. Saggese, L. Price, J. Brodie, K. Andrades), 4:48.51. 2) SK, 5:01.08, 3) CVS, 5:02.21.

Shot put: 1) Marijke Kroon (CVS), 29-05, 2) A. Hawkes (RS), 28-10, 3) S. Munson (M/L), 28-04.

Discus: 1) Sarah Munson (M/L), 89-06, 2) M. Mabie (CVS), 80-11, 3) M. Kroon (CVS), 75-05.

Long jump: 1) Samantha Severing (D), 14-08.25, 2) A. Lennebacker (CVS), 13-07.75, 3) R. Clarke (RS), 13-02.

Triple jump: 1) Mariah Saggese (M/L), 29-10, 2) A. Munson (L/M), 28-02, 3) M. Horvath (CVS), 27-09.25.

High jump: 1) Mariah Saggese (L/M), 5-03, 2) G. Saggese (L/M), 4-04, 3) M. Rifanburg (E), 4-02.