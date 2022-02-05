Milford man arrested for domestic dispute involving knife

The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in a dispute involving a knife in the Town of Milford, following an investigation.

Steven Keach, 29, allegedly destroyed property at a residence on January 27. He was taken into custody and charged with assault, criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, and aggravated harassment in the second degree.

Mr. Keach was remanded to Otsego County Correction Facility with $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond.