Milford Village Looking To Fix Nitrate Problem in Water Well

By ERIC SANTOMAURO-STENZEL

MILFORD

After previously having an issue with excess nitrates in one of its two water wells, the Village of Milford is beginning the process of making fixes. The village’s water supply is currently coming from its second well, which Mayor Michael Strong said is not facing issues.

“The [Request for Qualifications] went out because we were having an issue with one of our wells,” Strong told AllOtsego. “We need to put a system on the well to improve nitrates.”

Excess nitrates can be harmful to babies, and boiling the water can make the nitrates more dangerous. The Environmental Protection Agency’s limit to avoid “blue baby syndrome,” an illness that reduces blood oxygen levels and causes blue skin and other health impacts, is 10.0 mg/L.

In fall 2025, Milford’s impacted Oxbow Well returned samples for 13.7 and 14.0 mg/L nitrate, according to an October warning from the village.

Strong said the village was working with the firm Delaware Engineering to “help us with the grants and funding and the whole process.” He also said he had a “very productive” meeting with state Senator Peter Oberacker on Friday, April 13 to discuss grant opportunities. Completing the work would require the funds a grant could provide, Strong said.

“We started the paperwork last month,” Strong said, adding that if completed by May “all that could be approved by the end of the year.” He estimated a timeline of close to two years before significant work could be done.

The New York State Department of Health said it is working with the village to ensure continued access to high quality drinking water.

“The Department reviews concerns related to public drinking water systems and takes appropriate action when necessary to help ensure residents have access to safe and adequate drinking water and that system operators meet health and safety requirements,” said spokesperson Marissa Crary. “The Department remains actively engaged with the Village of Milford and will continue to provide support and ensure compliance.”