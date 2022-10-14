Mill Dedicates New Pavilion

This Saturday, October 15, Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard officials will dedicate their new millpond pavilion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The pavilion completes the millpond boardwalk project begun in 2005 and allows for a continuous promenade. The new pavilion will showcase a revolving exhibit from the mill’s collection of agricultural and milling apparatus along with antique engines.

“We are so excited to finally complete this project, which will enable more access to the millpond while providing improved access for people with disabilities. Dan and Glen from Dan Evans Construction did a fine job!” said mill owner Bill Michaels.

The pavilion will be dedicated to Barbara Ann Michaels, Bill’s mother, who is widely known as “Grandma Barb” by followers of her popular YouTube and social media platforms. Barb was a dynamic leader and highly involved with the growth of the Otsego County and regional tourism industries in the 1980s and 90s. Barb’s ambition and creative talent set a course for the Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard to grow into one of Central New York’s largest agritourism attractions.

“Mom poured her soul into creating this thriving small family agribusiness and I can think of no one more deserving of this dedication,” Michaels said.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday and is free and open to the public. Remarks from both Bill and Barb Michaels will follow.

The Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard is located just minutes from the Village of Cooperstown in the hamlet of Fly Creek.

For more information, visit www.flycreekcidermill.com.