Molinaro Listening to Business Leaders

Vinnie Russo, proprietor of Mickey’s Place, talks with Marc Molinaro in a visit to Cooperstown on Tuesday, August 2

Marc Molinaro, candidate for Antonio Delgado’s U.S. House of Representatives seat, was on Main Street in Cooperstown on Tuesday talking to business owners and people in general.

“This is probably my tenth or twelve visit to this region. The region still holds on to the small villages and a sense of community, and the surrounding areas. The area still faces the same challenges though; I’ve been speaking with business owners and they are having a hard time getting labor, materials, and goods, and the cost of business is higher than it’s ever been before.

“Online competition is real. Those are the challenges that every community and their small businesses face,” Mr. Molinaro said.

He is running against Pat Ryan in the district.

“I’ve spent every day of my adult life making government function for people and I decided to run for this congressional seat to get Washington to pay attention. That means focusing on tackling inflation, and making it easier for small businesses to thrive and survive and being a voice for Upstate New York. “

“I will work with anyone, Republican or Democrat, who is earnest and honest about solving problems. I want to make government work for people,” he said.

Tony Casele, a Cooperstown local and head of Casele Public Affairs, added some insight. “I think Mark is a truly dedicated public servant. He is hard working, he listens to his constituents. Issues change from week to week in politics, but Mark is consistent. He will be here for you under any circumstances.”

“I want to serve this district to the best of my abilities. Whatever I can do to help politically and in Washington is my goal,” Mr. Molinaro said.