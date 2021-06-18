Murder trial of Dylan Robinson set to begin Monday, June 21

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

The trial for Dylan Robinson in the 2019 shooting death of Kenneth Robinson is set for Monday, June 21, after the jury was selected between Tuesday, June 15, and Thursday, June 17.

Kenneth Robinson was shot to death and then his trailer was set on fire.

Dylan Robinson was 15 at that time. Several of his younger siblings were in the trailer at the time.

The trial had been scheduled to begin April 14, but was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Kenneth Robinson, 53, was killed Oct. 10, 2019, in what police and prosecutors have called an attempted robbery of about $5,000 in cash and marijuana. The suspects then attempted to set fire to his house in an effort to disguise the murder.

The police apprehended six suspects soon afterward: Nicolas Meridy, then 32, of Oneonta; Dylan Robinson, then 15, of Worcester; Alexander Borggreen, then 16, of Oneonta; Anais Soto, then 15, of Oneonta; Alexis Lotterman, then 16, of Walton; and Tatiana Febo, then 17, of Downsville.

Dylan Robinson is the lone suspect being tried as an adult who has a trial pending. He is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree attempted robbery and third-degree arson.

Robinson is being represented by Thomas Hegeman of Oneonta.

Meridy pleaded guilty to second degree murder in August and was sentenced to 22 years to life in state prison in October. The other charged were dropped in exchange for his plea.

Borggreen was sentenced Friday, April, 16, to an indeterminate sentence of up to 12 years in state prison for first-degree burglary, a violent Class B felony that precluded him from being eligible for youthful offender status.

Soto will be sentenced Monday, May 15, after she, too, pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree burglary.

Borggreen and Soto both had murder, robbery and arson charges dropped in exchange for their pleas. Borggreen, Meridy and Soto all agreed to testify against Robinson, if needed, as part of their pleas.

Lotterman and Febo had their cases moved to family court, where they will be allowed juvenile offender status for lesser crimes. Because those cases are sealed, it is not clear if those cases have been adjudicated, yet.

Check www.allotsego.com for live updates next week.