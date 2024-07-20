Advertisement. Advertise with us

Museum Offers Free Transport, Admission to Families Receiving SNAP or WIC Benefits

COOPERSTOWN—Fenimore Art Museum announced on Friday, July 19 that it is offering free transportation as well as free museum admission on Sunday, July 28 to any families receiving SNAP and WIC benefits. Transportation is offered from Edmeston, Hartwick and Richfield Springs, officials said.

“Be whisked to the museum aboard the Leatherstocking Trolley to see the summer exhibition, “As They Saw It: Women Artists Then and Now,” the press release reads. “See several other exhibitions featuring artwork by Bob Dylan, street artist Banksy, portrait and fashion photographer Marc Hom, and paintings in the exhibit “American Masterworks” by well-known artists such as Georgia O’Keeffe.”

Pre-registration for both free museum admission and transport is required via FenimoreArt.org or by calling (607) 547-1510.

Transportation provided by Leatherstocking Trolley Company is as follows:

Pickup times on Sunday, July 28:

  • Edmeston—9:30 a.m. (Post Office, 3 West Street)
  • Hartwick—10 a.m. (Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Road 11)
  • Richfield Springs—11 a.m. (Public Library, 102 West Main Street)

Departure times from Fenimore Art Museum:

  • Hartwick—1:45 p.m. (arrive at Kinney Memorial Library at 2:05 p.m.)
  • Edmeston—1:45 p.m. (arrive at Post Office at 2:30 p.m.)
  • Richfield Springs—3:15 p.m. (arrive at Public Library at 3:45 p.m.)

Support for this project has been provided by Art Bridges. “As They Saw It” is one in a series of American art exhibitions organized through a multi-year, multi-institutional partnership formed by the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, as part of the Art Bridges Initiative.

More information on all exhibitions can be found at FenimoreArt.org.

