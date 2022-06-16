Hall, Fenimore, Farmers team up for more access

Three of the region’s most celebrated institutions – the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, The Farmers’ Museum, and the Fenimore Art Museum – this week announced they have joined to provide those receiving food assistance benefits (SNAP) with free admission for up to four people when they visit any of the three Cooperstown-based sites.

The outreach is part of Museums for All, a signature access program from the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Association of Children’s Museums that encourages people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly.

“It is our mission to share a broad and inclusive cultural experience with everyone,” said Dr. Paul S. D’Ambrosio, president and CEO of Fenimore Art Museum and The Farmers’ Museum. “Participating with Museums for All is an important step in breaking down the economic barriers to access our museums.”

Museums for All is part of the museums’ broad commitment to seek, include, and welcome all audiences. Museums for All helps expand access to museums and raise public awareness about how museums in the U.S. are reaching their entire communities.

“Our adoption of the Museums for All program will ensure that cost is not a barrier to visiting the Hall of Fame” said Josh Rawitch, president at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. “Every family should have the opportunity to visit our Museum and connect with baseball history, and this program is an important step toward making that a reality.”

More than 850 institutions participate in the initiative, including art museums, children’s museums, science centers, botanical gardens, zoos, history museums, and more. Participating museums are located nationwide, representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. Virgin Islands.