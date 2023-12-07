New Briefs: December 7, 2023

Emergency Squad To Hold Food Drive

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Fire Department EMS will hold its annual food drive in support of the Cooperstown Food Pantry at Price Chopper on Saturday, December 12. They will try to fill a parked ambulance with donations. In addition to food, monetary donations will be accepted, and will be matched by the Scriven Foundation. The donation drive will be outside Price Chopper from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FD Announces Children’s Block Party

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Fire Department will hold a children’s holiday block party from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, December 10. There will be snacks, arts and crafts, games, character visits, fire truck and ambulance tours, and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The party is free and open to the public and will be located in Pioneer Park.