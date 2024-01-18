New Minister Joins Unitarian Universalists

REV. STACEY MITCHELL (Photo by C. Edwin)

ONEONTA—The Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta has hired Reverend Stacey Mitchell as its new minister, filling a vacancy.

According to a press release, Rev. Mitchell is an ordained minister within the Unitarian Universalist denomination, receiving her Master of Divinity at Union Theological Seminary in New York City.

She served as a chaplain resident at University Medical Center in New Orleans and also served a UU congregation in New Orleans, where she was ordained.

Originally from Seattle, Washington, Rev. Mitchell’s career, before engaging in Unitarian Universalism ministry, has included working for the international peace organization The Fellowship of Reconciliation, serving as head of finance for a well-known Buddhist monastery in Canada, and working for the environmental group the Sierra Club. She is also a board member of Centro Mujeres, a non-profit supporting access to women’s health in Mexico.

Rev. Mitchell said, “I believe that Unitarian Universalism has a special place in our world today, as a people of faith, where our liberal covenantal faith includes our Fourth Unitarian Universalist Principle, which states that we engage ‘in a free and responsible search for truth and meaning.’ Our faith embraces justice, equality, and compassion in this search for truth and meaning in our interdependent world. I look forward to engaging in this search for truth and meaning within our spiritual tradition in our congregation and the greater Oneonta community. Together may we work to drive out the hate of this world, to manifest love, and to shine light where there is darkness.”

The Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta was incorporated as a Universalist congregation in 1877. Its historic building, built in 1894 and dedicated as Chapin Memorial Church, was added to the State and National Registers of Historic Places in 2002. The UUSO’s mission is to be a welcoming community, nurturing spirit and working for a just and sustainable world. The congregation strives to provide a visible, positive place for the greater community to gather in love and acceptance.

Because beloved community is inclusive, the UUSO champions those who have been historically excluded, and seeks to fulfill its responsibility to the interdependent web of life. All are welcome to services on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. at 12 Ford Avenue. More information is available at www.uuso.org.