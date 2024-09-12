The Last Firefly opened on August 30 next door to Don Olin Realty on Chestnut Street. (Photo by Bill Waller)

New Shop Glimmers on Chestnut Street

By BILL WALLER

COOPERSTOWN

The Last Firefly celebrated its grand opening on Friday, August 30 with a ceremonial ribbon cutting by Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh and store owner Marla Russo. Mayor Tillapaugh welcomed another new business to the village and wished Russo much success.

The Last Firefly is an eclectic shop owned by artist and collector Russo, featuring a unique collection of jewelry, items of an unusual nature and even some baseball memorabilia. From canes to ceramic bird’s nests, The Last Firefly is a carriage house crammed full, just waiting to be explored.

Located at 39 Chestnut Street, next door to Don Olin Realty, The Last Firefly is the totality of Marla Russo’s trousseau of hand-made jewelry, unique collector’s finds and even custom artwork.

Russo began her collecting in New Jersey and, upon relocation to Cooperstown some years ago, she had been planning and organizing her crammed-full shop, getting ready for this special opening.

Russo plans to be open through Columbus Day and welcomes visitors and collectors to peruse her display of unique and special items.