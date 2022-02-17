New York State Police expand test availability

New York State Police Troop C Major Jeffrey VanAuken put out the call last week announcing the law enforcement agency’s recruitment drive seeking candidates for what he called “the next generation of Troopers.”

The trooper entrance examination – a two-hour test consisting of 150 multiple-choice questions measuring cognitive abilities, behavioral characteristics, and attitudes – is live on-line and open for candidates to sign up and schedule the date they’ll take the test.

“For the first time, our exam is being given at computer testing centers located across New York and the United States,” Major VanAuken said. “For military members who are currently deployed, there are also international locations.”

He said the Troopers’ goal is to make the test more accessible to those with an interest in serving.

“Instead of regional testing a few weekends in the fall, applicants now have until April 10 to take the exam at an approved site at a date, time, and testing location they choose,” the Major said.

With Troopers alongside, Major VanAuken said, “We are much more than a highway patrol. Enforcing the vehicle and traffic law is a large part of our job, but we are a full-service police agency.”

“We have an aviation unit, a dive team, a special operations response team,” he said. “We investigate criminal activity and major crimes like homicides and assaults. We’re active in fighting terrorism. We have K9 units, bomb disposal units, a marine detail, and bicycle patrols in certain areas. We have former teachers, military personnel, medical personnel, managers, financial planners, and computer experts, just to name a few, all on the job.”

“Our message today is to those who might not have thought of us as a career choice to take some time and give us a look,” he said.

To take the exam, a person must be a citizen of the United States and be at least 20 years old by the date of application; the person cannot have reached their 30th birthday by the date of application (although there are certain exceptions for active military); the person must be a high school graduate or hold an equivalency diploma at the time of application.

For more information, visit www.joinstatepolice.ny.gov.