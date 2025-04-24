News Briefs: April 24, 2025

CCS Tennis Sweeps Herkimer

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown tennis swept Herkimer in a division match at home on Friday, April 11. Senior Owen Marling and eighth-grader Micah Raffo won first and second singles in straight sets; Hayden Spencer took third singles by forfeit. On the doubles court, junior Bianca Adam and senior Lexi Wolfe won 7-5, 6-0. The second doubles team of junior Rigzin Gazan and senior Jaina Bischoff finished 6-1, 6-0. The Hawkeyes rose to 3-0 for the season.

Track Season Now Underway

HOLLAND PATENT—Cooperstown track and field opened the 2025 season at the Holland Patent invitational on Saturday, April 12. The girls team finished sixth of 14 teams with 35 points. Senior Annelise Jensen won the 800m in 2:18.34, breaking her own school record from 2022 by more than two seconds. The sprint medley relay team of Mia Pelcer, Hayden Merwin, Mia Stenzel, and Jensen took second place, and senior Tara Philips finished third in discus.

The boys team tied for seventh place in a field of 13 teams. Senior Andrew Miller won shot put at 39’7”. The sprint medley team of Jameson Gable, Theo Spinosa, Jonah Hitchcock and Jacob Johnson took first place; Gable also placed third in the high jump, and Johnson took third in the 1600m.

Safe Digging Reminder Issued

BINGHAMTON—New York State Electric and Gas and Rochester Gas and Electric issued public safety reminders in honor of National Safe Digging Month. Customers are reminded to call 811 or visit UDIGNY.org at least two working days before starting any excavation project to ensure that underground infrastructure is safely marked. Both services are free. Buried utilities should be properly marked and recorded. If infrastructure is disturbed or damaged, call 911 and then notify NYSEG by calling (800) 572-1121 for a natural gas emergency or (800) 572-1131 for an electric emergency.

Feral Fest 2025 Announced

ONEONTA—Friends of the Feral TNR-Otsego, an organization that controls feral cat populations and improves their quality of life by sterilizing and releasing them, will hold its Feral Fest 2025 fundraiser at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center from 1-6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 17. Admission is $5.00, or $25.00 for admission and a commemorative sampling glass. There will be beer, wine and spirits tasting from 1-4 p.m., food donated by local businesses, live local entertainment, a cash bar, and raffles. All proceeds support feral cat population management. To purchase tickets or make a donation, visit friendsoftheferaltnr.org.

Logo Contest Submissions Due

OTSEGO COUNTY—In honor of the upcoming 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding, Otsego County Historian Deb Mackenzie announced an America250 logo contest for students. There are three age brackets—fourth grade, seventh and eighth grades, and 11th grade—with $100.00 first prize and $50.00 second prize awards for each.

All entries will be published on the historian’s website. Submissions should be celebratory, reference America250 or Otsego250, be G-rated, and fit within a seven-inch square or circle. They must also follow at least one of the national themes, including: the American Revolution and related events; “power of place,” including important sites; unfinished revolutions (the extension of rights to marginalized groups); “We the People;” or “The American Experiment,” covering the ways succeeding generations have improved upon the founders’ work.

Send a logo and entry form, obtainable from county teachers, to 3038 County Highway 11, Hartwick, NY 13348 by Friday, April 25. Winners will be announced on May 19.

Small Arts Grants Available

ROXBURY—The Roxbury Arts Group announced a new round of $500.00-$2,000.00 Small Arts Grants to support Delaware County programs. Eligibility guidelines and application materials may be found at roxburyartsgroup.org. Applications must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Friday, June 27. All applicants must attend an informational webinar, available at 5 p.m. on May 2, 2 p.m. on May 15 and noon on June 21.

‘Soccertown’ Program Planned

ONEONTA—In conjunction with its summer “Oneonta: Soccertown USA!” exhibition, the Greater Oneonta Historical Society will host a “Soccertown: Then and Now” panel discussion at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 8. Moderated by Hartwick Women’s Soccer Coach Brian Knapp, the panel will include SUNY Oneonta Women’s Soccer Coach and Athletic Director Tracey Ranieri; OHS and SUNY Oneonta player and SUNY Oneonta Assistant Coach David Ranieri; SUNY Oneonta player and Oneonta High School Boys Soccer Coach Alex Brannan; OHS player and SUNY Oneonta Women’s Soccer Coach Mara Primmer; and 1977 Hartwick Men’s Soccer Championship Team Coach Jim Lennox. The event is free and open to the public.

Hartwick Athletics Benefit Set

ONEONTA—The Hartwick College Athletics Benefit Auction will return with a spectacular lineup of prizes, including vacation homes and sports memorabilia, from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, May 15 in the Anderson Center for the Arts. High-end donations may be made through Friday, May 9. Tickets are $50.00 per person, or $90.00 per couple, and may be purchased in advance online or at the door. Beer, wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Dog Park Petition Input Sought

COOPERSTOWN—A group of concerned Cooperstown residents recently opened a petition calling for the establishment of a public dog park on Linden Avenue. It may be viewed or signed at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1YF2ZFDwQyI1aCee2CDm4PKj5vd8N6iGX6l5wPQl0aU4/viewform?fbclid=IwY2xjawJzuIBleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHkbZK7BzG0zt14-ggUnn_YfQ4fPQAeMD0jtxAu8JjDLZ2NeAGJTnr3fVm8ct_aem_KC8M0E4VFcNhTfK4csdBjg&edit_requested=true.

Young Entrepreneus To Speak

COOPERSTOWN—Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown will close its 2024-25 Sunday Speakers season with a panel discussion of young Cooperstown entrepreneurs from 3-4 p.m. on Sunday, April 27. Moderated by Cooperstown Coworks owner Molly Hernandez, the group will discuss the outlook for new businesses in the village. Panelists include Hanna Bauer of Mohican Flowers, Lauren Glynn of Lauren Glynn Esq., Jess Gorman of J. Gorman Fine Jewelry, Keith Gulla of The Landmark Inn, Alex Gunther of Mel’s at 22, Kate Lanza of Kate’s Upstate, Emilie Rigby of Rigby Handcraft, and Christene Springle of Mountain Magic Healing Studio. All Sunday Speaker programs are held in the third floor ballroom of the Village Hall, 22 Main Street.

Popular Contradance Returns

COOPERSTOWN—Otsego Dance Society’s next contradance will be held at the First Presbyterian Church on Friday, May 2. There will be a brief demonstration for beginners at 7:15 p.m., followed by dancing from 7:30-10:30 with a short break for refreshments. Miss Marty and her Smokin’ Good Band will perform, and Binghamton Community Dance founder Hilton Baxter will call. There is a suggested donation of $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for teens and students.

Student Show Opens Friday

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown Art Association’s longstanding exhibition of work by Cooperstown Central School students will be on display from April 26 through May 9 in the Village Hall Ballroom. Art and Music Night, the popular annual opening reception, will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, April 25.

Open Mic Set for April 26th

EXETER—Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church Coffee House and Open Mic, now in its ninth year, will hold its next monthly event at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 26. Performers of all kinds, from music to poetry to comedy, may sign up for 10-15 minute slots. The church, at 128 Church Street, offers free parking, light refreshments, good acoustics, a PA system, a piano and forgiving audiences. This month’s special guest performer will be local saxophone quartet Saxalicious. The event is free and open to the public, but donations are welcome. For more information, call or text (607) 234-7769.

Private Sector Jobs Increase

ALBANY—The number of private sector jobs in New York State increased by 5,600, or about 0.1 percent, in March, according to preliminary seasonally adjusted figures from the state Department of Labor. The nationwide increase was about 0.2 percent. New York’s unemployment rate dropped from 4.3 to 4.2 percent, while labor force participation held steady at 60.9 percent. Visit dol.ny.gov to view the full report.

Reggae Group Set to Perform

COOPERSTOWN—The Big Takeover, high-energy seven-piece reggae and Jamaican pop band, will perform at Cooperstown Concerts’ 2024-25 season finale at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 2. It will be held in the Fenimore Farm and Country Village’s Louis C. Jones Center, 5775 NY-80, which boasts a large dance floor space. For information or to purchase tickets, visit cooperstownconcerts.org.

DELcovery App Launched

DELAWARE COUNTY—Vecc Videography and the Delaware County Opioid Settlement Committee recently launched the free DELcovery mobile app, a comprehensive hub for substance abuse and mental health resources in Delaware County. It is available on iOS and Android platforms and at delcovery.org.

FX Matt Earns National Kudos

UTICA—FX Matt Brewery was recently named seventh on the Brewers Association’s Top 10 Craft Breweries List and 17th on the Top 20 Overall Breweries nationwide. In a release, the company thanked their dedicated employees and loyal fans for the honor. Founded in 1888, FX Matt is home to brands like Saranac and Utica Club; visit saranac.com for more information.