News Briefs: June 23, 2023

Hill City Celebrations Sets Fourth of July Festival

ONEONTA—Hill City Celebrations (formerly First Night Oneonta) announced that it will hold its annual Hometown Fourth of July Festival in Neahwa Park on Tuesday, July 4. The festivities will begin with a parade on Main Street at 1 p.m., followed by a full day of activities in the park and fireworks at dusk. Featured main-stage music acts include Dan Sales and Rich Mollin (1:30-2:30 p.m.), Randy Miritello and the Hop City Hellcats (3:30-4:30 p.m.), Hanzolo (5:30-6:30 p.m.) and headliner Alex and His Latin Orchestra (7:30-9 p.m.). Kosmic Karma Fire and Circus Arts will perform at 9 p.m., with fireworks beginning at 9:30. A second acoustic stage in the park will feature performances from Solid Ground, the Sweet Adelines and Heaven’s Back Door. Various local performers, including jugglers, bicyclists, dancers and martial artists, will offer entertainment on the large basketball court. A rain date is set for July 5. Vendors should contact ginagardner22@gmail.com as soon as possible to sign up.

Glimmerglass Festival Announces Midday Music Concert

CHERRY VALLEY—Stars of this season’s “La Bohème” at Glimmerglass Festival will perform a Midday Music concert at the Star Theatre, 44 Main Street in Cherry Valley, at noon on Thursday, June 29. The program is designed by the artists themselves, who will tell their own stories and perform a few of their favorite songs accompanied by Artistic Director Rob Ainsley. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Admission is by donation.

OWL, Dandelion Stage To Present Interactive Theatre Shows

ONEONTA—Dandelion Stage, a local interactive community-based theatre company, will present two programs in partnership with Oneonta World of Learning this summer. “Dinosaur Invasion,” a free-range outdoor theatre adventure, will be presented at 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays in July at Fortin Park. In this interactive experience, children will help save the world from time-traveling dinosaurs unleashed in an evil plot to destroy the time-space continuum. Separate programs are scheduled for children ages 3-6 and ages 7-12. “Butterfly Boogie,” an immersive puppet movement performance for children ages 2-5, will be presented at 11 a.m. on Wednesdays in July in Fortin Park. In this program, the bees don’t buzz, the butterflies can’t remember how to fly, and the snails are racing all over everywhere instead of sliding slow as snails are supposed to go. In this interactive performance children will jump, glide and boogie as they help garden friends remember to be themselves.

Dandelion Stage’s 2023 programs at OWL are made possible with public funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by The Earlville Opera House. Through this generous sponsorship, discounted tickets are available for local residents, based on county of residence.

Fortin Park is located at 101 Youngs Road in the Town of Oneonta, off County Route 47 near Exit 16 off Interstate 88.

Seating is limited for all Dandelion Stage programs, and advance reservations are recommended, as performances may sell out. Any remaining tickets will be available at the door, payable by cash or check, at each performance. To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit https://www.dandelionstage.com/. Children younger than 7 must be accompanied by a participating adult or designated grownup.

Cooperstown Artisan Festival Requests Vendors

COOPERSTOWN—There are still available slots for artisans, makers and crafters at the 2023 Cooperstown Artisan Festival. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 2 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 3. The festival is located at the Otsego County Campus, 197 Main Street in Cooperstown. There will be live music, food trucks and children’s activities in addition to more than 30 vendors that have already registered. All applications and fees should be sent to the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce—the chamber has warned that Facebook scammers have tried to have vendor fees sent to them personally. For more information, contact the chamber at (607) 547-9983. To see the full lineup of artisans, vendors and musicians, visit https://www.cooperstownartisanfestival.info/2023-festival.

Biological Field Station to Offer Invasive Species Training

SPRINGFIELD—The SUNY Oneonta Biological Field Station will hold an Aquatic Invasive Species training at the BFS Boathouse, 7016 State Route 80, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 29. Participants will learn to protect bodies of water from unintended ecological changes. The class is free. Attendees should bring their own lunch and a seat cushion. Register by contacting wspcrisp@gmail.com.

OTL To Highlight its History

FLY CREEK—Members of the Otsego Land Trust will present an overview of the organization’s history and mission at the Fly Creek Historical Society at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28. The meeting is open to the public and light refreshments will be served. The presentation will feature a special focus on the preservation of farmland and open space. The Fly Creek Area Historical Society will hold its monthly meeting immediately after the OTL event.

Family Planning to Offer Free HIV Testing

BINGHAMTON—Family Planning of South Central New York will participate in National HIV Testing Day on Tuesday, June 27 by offering free rapid HIV testing at their Binghamton, Oneonta and Norwich locations. Rapid tests are highly accurate; they use a finger prick and can return results in as little as 20 minutes. Patients can call ahead to make an appointment or walk in. In the event of a confirmed positive result, patients can be prescribed an antiretroviral medication on the same day. Family Planning of South Central New York provides high quality, affordable reproductive health care and education in Binghamton, Oneonta, Cortland, Norwich, Sidney, and Walton. All medical services are overseen by a board-certified gynecologist. Medical services are provided on a sliding fee scale. Insurance and Medicaid are welcome. Learn more about Family Planning of South Central New York by visiting fpscny.org.