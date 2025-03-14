News Briefs: March 14, 2025

BLS Releases 2024 New York Job Numbers

NEW YORK STATE—The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Northeast Information Office released its Business Employment Dynamics study for New York State in the second quarter of 2024. From March to June, the state had a net private sector employment gain of 24,015 jobs. This is a decline from 78,833 net new jobs in 2024 Q1 due to an accelerated rate of job loss. Education and health services had the largest Q2 increase, with 12,337 net new positions, while construction suffered the greatest decline, losing 8,242. To view the full report, visit https://www.bls.gov/regions/northeast/news-release/businessemploymentdynamics_newyork.htm.

Kinney Expands COVID Vaccine Access

GOUVERNEUR—Kinney Drugs opened appointments and walk-ins for a second dose of seasonal COVID-19 vaccines for eligible high-risk individuals. In October, the CDC recommended that people over the age of 65 or who are immunocompromised receive a second dose of the seasonal vaccine two to six months after their last one. It can be co-administered with all other approved vaccines.

Gas Prices Tick Down on Weak Demand

UTICA—AAA Northeast announced that the average price of gas in New York State declined by two cents per gallon to $3.15 in the week ending on Monday, March 3. The current price is a penny lower than a month ago and 17 cents lower than a year ago. Although gasoline prices generally increase this time of year, demand remains well below expectations and inventories are relatively full. Visit gasprices.aaa.com/ to view the complete report.

NFIB: Small Business Job Creation Declines

ALBANY—The National Federation of Independent Business released its monthly jobs report, finding that 38 percent (seasonally adjusted) of small business owners reported job openings they could not fill in February. This represents an increase of three percent over January and the highest reading since August. Openings were highest in retail, manufacturing and construction. Nineteen percent of small business operators reported labor quality as their top concern, followed by 12 percent blaming labor costs. To view the lobbying group’s full report, visit nfib.com.