News Briefs: May 20, 2023

COMPILED By WRILEY NELSON

City Administrator: Parking Garage will Probably Not Reopen

ONEONTA—Oneonta City Administrator Greg Mattice told the City Finance Committee that he does not believe the parking garage will ever re-open. Structural engineers from Wendel Companies, which is designing the proposed new transit hub, examined the building on May 10 and found a number of serious problems. Mattice said the city should push forward with plans to tear down and replace the garage. In the meantime, other parking options near Main Street will be available. Oneonta has already received a number of grants for the transit hub project, but Mattice said it will still need to take out a bond.

Veterans’ Non-Profit Expands to Otsego, Delaware Counties

OTSEGO COUNTY—Clear Path for Veterans, a non-profit that provides free services to veterans and their families, announced in May that it will expand its activities into Otsego and Delaware counties. Clear Path offers peer and family support, service dogs, career placement services, holistic wellness, community outreach, and other options for veterans and families. They have a canteen lunch program on Wednesdays, offering a complimentary home-cooked meal and social time. On the main campus in Chittenango, Clear Path has classes and 78 acres of fields and woodlands. Volunteers are always welcome. For more information, visit www.clearpathforvets.org or contact info@clearpathforvets.com.

Bingo Will Benefit Humane Society

ONEONTA—Super Heroes Humane Society will host a Bingo fundraising event on Sunday, May 21 at Roots Brewing Company, 175 Main Street in celebration of Be Kind to Animals Month. Attendees will enjoy playing Bingo for fun prizes and be able to place bids for cat- and dog-themed basket raffles. There will also be a 50/50 raffle. Super Heroes Humane Society hosts Bingo at Roots on a regular basis to raise funds to support shelter operations and/or costs for renovation of the organization’s new building. Bingo starts at 6 p.m., but it is recommended players arrive early, as seating is limited. A $10.00 minimum food or beverage purchase is required to participate. For more information, call (607) 435-0035.

Springbrook STEP to Offer DSP Human Services Education Classes

MILFORD—Springbrook Training and Education Program will offer a tuition-free direct support professional Human Services Education Program through SUNY Oneonta this summer. This program is designed to provide knowledge about human services—specifically, working with families and individuals with developmental disabilities. According to a release, the program includes five classes (15 credits) that provide knowledge to employees working in the human services field. Credits can be counted toward a degree. Classes begin at the end of May (Summer 2023 Session). Employees enrolled in this program will attend two classes each week for 15 weeks. Classes will be held on either the Main Campus or Oneonta Campus. Employees in the program will have their class time count as hours worked and will earn a $0.50/hour wage increase. For more information, visit https://springbrookny.org/Step/.

Congregations To Participate in Community Open House

OTSEGO COUNTY—Local houses of worship will participate in the statewide Sacred Sites Open House weekend on May 20 and 21. Residents are invited to explore historic buildings and learn about the roles they play in communities. First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown is open to visitors during the day. Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Monastery, at 1407 Robinson Road in Jordanville, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Many other houses of worship are open to visitors on weekends. Check with other congregations for visiting hours.

Community Clothing Swap Set for May 20

ONEONTA—Community Arts Network of Oneonta and Bread & Roses Vintage will host a community clothing swap from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 20. The swap is open to the community and will be held at CANO’s 11 Ford Avenue galleries. Donations of clean clothing will be accepted at CANO between noon and 2 p.m. on May 18 and 19, or at the swap itself. For more information, visit https://fb.me/e/SqhGJ4hA.

Pathfinder Kennedy Willis Center To Offer Aging-Support Webinars

EDMESTON—The Kennedy Willis Center on Down Syndrome at Pathfinder Village will host a four-part webinar series in June. “Nurturing Your Best Self through Music, Art, Movement and Mindfulness” will share useful strategies for families and direct support staff who care for older adults with Down syndrome, dementia or other disabilities. Series registration is $30; online information and registration links may be found at kwcdownsyndrome.org. Sessions will be held on Wednesday evenings at 6 p.m. on June 7, 14, 21 and 28. The series will be facilitated by E. Adel Herge, OTD, OTR/L, FAOTA of Jefferson Elder Care, Thomas Jefferson University, and Brittany Goodrich, Director of the Kennedy Willis Center, the research and advocacy arm of Pathfinder Village.

Free New York Safe Boating Course Set for May 27

MIDDLEFIELD—The Otsego Lake Association and Otsego County Conservation Association will host a free NY Boater Safety course at the Clark Sports Center from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on May 27. It is an eight-hour introduction to basic principles of boating safety. Starting January 1, 2024, all motorboat operators in New York State will be required to carry a boating safety certificate. All registrants for the course must be at least 10 years of age. There is a $10 fee, payable to New York State, for a permanent Boating Safety Certificate. For more information or to register, visit https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/198554.

SUNY Oneonta Donates Move-Out Items to ARC Reuse Center

ONEONTA— The public is invited to browse items donated by SUNY Oneonta’s annual Move-Out Donation and Reuse collection during a free sale on Tuesday, May 23 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Otsego ReUse Center at 23 Duane Street. At the end of the semester, gently-used items and non-perishable food items are collected from students on campus for donation to the ReUse Center. SUNY Oneonta’s Office of Sustainability coordinates the Move-Out Donation and Reuse Event, along with Residential Life and Housing and the custodial staff, to divert usable materials from landfills and give back to the community. All items donated through SUNY Move-Out and under the tent are free to the public.

Mohican Farm Morning Bird Walk Set for May 20

OTSEGO—Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society Co-President Becky Gretton will lead an Otsego County Conservation Association bird walk at the Clark Foundation’s Mohican Farm in Springfield from 7-9 a.m. on May 20. Participants should call OCCA ahead of time to reserve a spot. Registration is also available at https://occainfo.org/calendar/morning-birds-at-mohican/.

CCE Otsego Master Gardeners to Offer Plant Sale

OTSEGO—Cornell Cooperative Extension Schoharie and Otsego Counties Master Gardener Volunteers will hold their annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 20. The sale is set to take place at the CCE Education Center at 123 Lake Street in Cooperstown, but may move due to construction. For more information, visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events.

Capital Region Mental Health Counseling Practice Expands to Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY—Allied Wellness Collective, IPA, LLC, a mental health provider in the Capital Region, announced on May 10 that it will expand into Delaware County. Allied Wellness Collective has been growing its services via telehealth across New York State over the last two years. It determined that the Catskills, and particularly Delaware County, could benefit from additional mental health services. Its new office is located at 137 Delaware Street in Walton. In-person services will be offered by Amy Meredith, LMHC, CASAC-MC. Meredith is a licensed mental health counselor and master credentialed alcoholism and substance abuse counselor. She specializes in working with clients experiencing symptoms of addiction, alcohol and substance use, anxiety and depression, life transitions, weight loss, and women’s issues. Allied Wellness Collective accepts all major insurance plans, and Meredith has daytime and evening appointments available. She will also be offering group services in the areas of addiction, women’s empowerment, and managing anxiety and stress in the workplace. For more information, visit weareallied.org or contact hello@weareallied.org.

CCE to Offer Poultry Pullorum Testing

MORRIS— Cornell Cooperative Extension will offer pullorum testing for chickens, turkeys, guinea fowl, peacocks, pheasants and quail from 4-6 p.m. on June 6. Pullorum is a disease in the salmonella family and can be transmitted through bird-to-bird contact and through eggs. Testing is required to show at the state or county fair. No more than 20 birds per family will be tested at the clinic. Pre-registration is required. Contact Teresa Adell at tla47@cornell.edu, (607) 547-2536 x225 or (607) 433-2521. Testing will take place at the Otsego County Fairgrounds, 469 Mill Street, Morris. For more information, visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2023/06/06/poultry-pullorum-testing-2023-otsego-county.