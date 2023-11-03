News Briefs: November 3, 2023

Baptist Church Announces Election Day Dinner

GILBERTSVILLE—The Gilbertsville Baptist Church will serve an Election Day lasagna dinner from 5-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7. It will take place in the New Life Fellowship Hall and include green salad, lasagna, bread and cake. Donations are welcome.

G-MU To Host ‘HOPE’ Event

GILBERTSVILLE—Tom Murphy and Rick Yarosh of Sweethearts and Heroes will visit Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School on Thursday and Friday, November 2 and 3 for a series of workshops and presentations to prevent bullying and suicide. Sweethearts and Heroes offers engaging, signature programming that highlights basic components of social-emotional learning and calls for hope, empathy and action. They will lead circle discussions and run the BRAVES Buddies program, which trains older students in anti-bullying drills that they can pass on to students in lower grades.

Murphy said, “We’re heading to Gilbertsville-Mount Upton to cultivate compassion and empathy. We aim to stop students from making destructive decisions and help them treat each other with kindness. We also make our messages sustainable in schools, so that they have an eventual and sustainable effect on the local community. The spider web effect is powerful and incredible, and there is HOPE for everyone.”

For more than 16 years, Sweethearts and Heroes has presented what Murphy calls “‘the ‘stop, drop and roll’ of bullying” to more than 2.5 million students.

‘Farming with Dynamite’ Available in Paperback

COBLESKILL—Local author Dana Cudmore’s new book, “Farming with Dynamite: The Forgotten Stone Boom in Schoharie County,” is now available in paperback at Cobleskill-area bookstores and through www.howecavernstales.com. Cudmore shared the history of the 19th-century building stone industry in Schoharie County with local organizations and community groups throughout the summer. The book, featuring more than 60 pages and a dozen rare historical photographs, expands on Cudmore’s popular presentation. New chapters are included on the county “gold mines,” the importance of railroads to the industry and an in-depth look at the Howes Cave cement quarry of the early 1920s.

“The audience is always surprised at how big the local stone industry was at that time,” Cudmore said. “Readers will be, too.”

FAM Announces Lobel-inspired Children’s Storybook Workshop

COOPERSTOWN—Fenimore Art Museum invites children ages 9-14 to an illustration and storytelling workshop inspired by the work of “Frog and Toad” author Arnold Lobel. It will run from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, November 11 and 12. Participants will write story drafts, pair them with drawings and learn to make a hand-bound book. Registration costs $75.00 for members and $90.00 for non-members; visit fenimoreart.org to sign up. The workshop includes a tour of the “Frog and Toad” exhibition with Manager of Arts Education Kevin Gray. The exhibit is open through Sunday, December 31.