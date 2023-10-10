News Briefs: October 10, 2023

Smithy Clay Studio Open House is Wednesday

COOPERSTOWN—The Smithy Clay Studio will host an open house from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 11. The event is free and open to the public, and will highlight the classes, workshops, and open-studio opportunities offered year-round at the studio. There will be live demonstrations, information on current and future programming, door prizes, conversation with the instructors, and seasonal refreshments.

Lake Water Samples Continue to Show Presence of Microcystis

COOPERSTOWN—SUNY Oneonta’s Biological Field Station collected samples from four open-water sites on Otsego Lake on Wednesday, October 4. Toxins were detectable at low concentrations from the surface down to about 52 feet. Microcystis colonies were present at moderate abundance at all sites and light foam was observed on the surface in all areas of the lake. The BFS is not an ELAP-certified laboratory.

Farmers’ Museum Ghost Tours Return Saturday

COOPERSTOWN—The Farmers’ Museum’s popular “Things That Go Bump in the Night” ghost tours will return on Friday and Saturday evenings from October 13- 28. The eerie lantern-lit tours of the museum grounds will feature guides recounting mysteries and ghostly happenings from the 19th-century historic village. Michael Henrici will present a dramatic reading of Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Tell-Tale Heart.” Tours are one hour long and begin every half-hour from 5:30-8 p.m. Reservations are required; tickets may be purchased through Eventbrite or on farmersmuseum.org. The tour is recommended for ages 10 and up.