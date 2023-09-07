News Briefs: September 7, 2023

Fair History To Be Discussed

HARTWICK—Wayne Wright, retired head librarian of the New York State Historical Association, will deliver a lecture on the history of Oneonta’s Central New York Fair at the Kinney Memorial Library in Hartwick at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 14. In a 40-year career at the NYSHA library, Wright helped build a large research collection of historical materials and improve public access to the collection. The presentation is free and open to the public.

CCS Fall Fair Returns Sunday

ONEONTA—The Catskill Choral Society will present its Grand and Glorious Fall Fair in Neahwa Park on Sunday, September 10. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and feature art and craft vendors, food, yard sale items, and children’s activities. Food vendors will include Catskill Hot Dogs, Catskill Momos, Ty’s Taco-Ria and Tickled Pink BBQ. There will be a full day of live musical entertainment, including a CCS performance at 12:45 p.m. and a battle of the bands from 2:15-4 p.m. More than 60 merchandise vendors are expected to attend. The free, family-friendly event is the group’s largest fundraiser. Founded in 1970, CCS boasts over 70 talented singers and performs throughout Central New York and the Southern Tier.

‘Frog and Toad’ Starts Sept. 9

COOPERSTOWN—Fenimore Art Museum’s Glimmer Globe Theatre will present its first musical production, the Tony-nominated “A Year with Frog and Toad,” in six matinee performance in September. Shows will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday from September 9 through 24. They will be staged in the Lucy B. Hamilton Amphitheater on the FAM grounds, overlooking scenic Otsego Lake. Tickets are available in advance via Eventbrite.com or at the front desk on the day of the performance. Audience members are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to sit on. The show runs about two hours.

According to a release, this wholesome adventure will delight audiences of all ages.

“Join Frog and Toad for a year’s worth of wild adventures, as they and their animal friends (Snail, Turtle, Mouse and more) discover the true value of friendship,” the release continued. “Get ready for baking hijinks, exciting sledding trips, beachside pandemonium, spooky stories told in the dark and more, all paired with a jazzy, infectious score. Many of Arnold Lobel’s most famous tales find their place in this most eventful of years.”

For more information or to buy tickets, visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4.

Craft Festival Is This Weekend

ONEIDA—Madison County Historical Society will hold the 59th Annual Madison County Craft Festival on Saturday and Sunday, September 9 and 10. The festival will have a wide selection of contemporary arts and crafts including fabric, glass, sculpture, ceramics, mixed media, metal, glass, floral, drawings, paintings, jewelry, photography, soap, skincare products, leather, and wood. It will be an outdoor craft show featuring juried artists, food artisans, live music and local wineries, breweries, and distilleries. There will also be live music by several groups and over half a dozen food trucks. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Adult admission is $5, weekend passes are $8 and children under 12 are admitted for free. There will be children’s activities, free house tours of Cottage Lawn and a raffle drawing for a custom bench donated by New York State Designer Blacksmiths. For more information, visit www.mchs1900.org.

Library Sets Sept. Calendar

COOPERSTOWN—The Village Library of Cooperstown released its events calendar for the month of September on its Facebook page on Monday, August 11. Play and Learn events for children ages 8 and under at 10 a.m. will take place each Monday. The library will accept donations of new and like-new bras on behalf of the nonprofit I Support the Girls on Friday, September 1. Storytime will be held at 10 a.m. each Wednesday, and the September 20 storytime will feature special guest Meg Tillapaugh. A parents’ program to create take-home fall sensory bins will take place on Tuesday, September 12 at 6 p.m. The Potluck Cookbook Club will meet on Thursday, September 7 at noon. Connections at Clark Sports Center will host its book group to discuss “The Lost Apothecary” at noon on Thursday, September 14, followed by the regular book club examining “The Bullet that Missed” at 4 p.m. Former Cooperstown Mayor Jeff Katz will lead an “Iconic America” tour of Doubleday Field at 9 a.m. on Saturday, September 30; participants should meet at the field entrance. The library reverts to its fall hours on Saturday, September 2. For more information, visit the Village Library of Cooperstown Facebook page.

FCFD Celebrates Anniversary

FLY CREEK—The Fly Creek Fire Company will celebrate its 75th anniversary with a parade, picnic and open house at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 9. A picnic and raffle drawing at the firehouse will follow the parade through the hamlet.

Vendors Sought for Fall Fling

COOPERSTOWN—Rotary Club of Cooperstown will hold its annual Fall Fling event and fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 7 at the Clark Sports Center. It will feature vendors, food trucks, live music, games and activities, a silent auction of gift baskets, and the Great Pumpkin Patch pumpkin sale. All proceeds will support the Rotary Club’s community allocations grants to local nonprofits and community groups. Artisans, crafters, fiber artists, farms, creatives, food trucks and other vendors can still register to participate at cooperstownfallfling.org. Rotary is also looking for sponsors, who can sign up at the website as well. For more information, contact rotaryclubcooperstown@gmail.com.

