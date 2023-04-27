News from the Noteworthy: Big Tobacco Must Stop Ruining Health, Environment

News from the Noteworthy by Tobacco-Free Communities/Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie

Earlier this month, a multi-state agreement was reached with e-cigarette manufacturer JUUL labs for its role in the youth vaping epidemic. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than one in seven high-school students use e-cigarettes as of 2022. E-cigarette use among teens can lead to some serious health impacts, since most vapes contain nicotine. Nicotine can harm teen brain development, and can also harm the parts of the brain that control attention, learning, mood, and impulse control. Besides potentially harming brain development, e-cigarette use can be harmful to the lungs, since the aerosols from vapes contain harmful substances—heavy metals such as lead, nickel, and tin; nicotine; volatile organic compounds; and cancer-causing chemicals. Scientists are still studying the long-term effects of vaping, but these are some of the alarming health impacts they can have on youth.

As a result of the JUUL settlement, New York State is to receive $112.7 million over an eight-year period, with funds supporting vaping and smoking prevention, cessation and surveillance efforts. This settlement also has strict restrictions on JUUL’s sales and marketing, which includes JUUL refraining from any marketing that directly or indirectly targets youth and not using anyone under 35 in promotional materials or funding. While this sends a powerful message to the tobacco and vaping industry, it is just the tip of the iceberg. There are myriad other more inexpensive, disposable e-cigarette products on the market that are continuing to attract and addict young people. One of the latest products, called Ease, looks like a Slurpee cup. How is this not marketing to youth?

And what happens to these used JUUL pods and disposable e-cigarettes? They end up polluting and harming our environment. We’ve known for years the environmental impact of cigarette butts, the most littered item in the world. Cigarette butts are toxic to animals and people, leach toxic chemicals into the environment, and can contaminate soil and water. E-cigarettes pose an even bigger threat to the environment. Most vapes, including disposables and pods used in reusable devices, contain remnants of liquid nicotine which—when ingested, inhaled or absorbed through the skin—can be poisonous, especially to toddlers and animals. Most e-cigarette components, including the battery, are classified as toxic hazardous waste. As the battery degrades, its chemicals can leach into the environment and create fire risks due to heat exposure, especially if put into the trash.

Vapes also contribute to other environmental threats, including plastic waste. When vape components are discarded, the plastic eventually becomes a microplastic. Unlike an orange peel, these tiny plastics are not biodegradable, and end up polluting our oceans, lakes, and other water sources. Scientists say that humans may ingest up to a credit card’s worth of microplastics every year. According to Truth Initiative, there’s no industry guideline for recycling e-cigarettes in the United States, and no baseline standards for disposal by e-cigarette manufacturers. E-cigarette manufacturers are getting away with making products that are not only a health hazard, but an environmental hazard as well.

How can communities fight back and protect both residents and the environment from Big Tobacco? Possible solutions include strong tobacco-free policies that cover parks, outdoor recreation areas and grounds, as well as reducing the number of tobacco retailers within communities. For more information on how to get involved locally, contact us at Tobacco-Free Communities/Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie at www.gotobaccofreedos.org or call (607) 376-7910.

Lauren Sears is a program specialist with Tobacco-Free Communities/Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie.