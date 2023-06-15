News from the Noteworthy: Community-wide Giving Day Will Benefit Nonprofits

More than 80 attendees were on hand for the recent CFOC Nonprofit Breakfast. (Photo provided)

News from the Noteworthy

by Community Foundation of Otsego County

The Community Foundation of Otsego County is partnering with the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties on “Mohawk Valley Gives,” an existing and highly successful nonprofit giving day that launched in 2022. In 2022, the first year of Mohawk Valley Gives, the community came together and raised more than $630,000.00 in 24 hours. One hundred percent of participating organizations in Herkimer and Oneida counties received a donation.

This year, the Community Foundation of Otsego County is honored to be part of the event, and is excited to work with Otsego nonprofits, businesses, donors, board members, and community residents to make its first-year participation a success.

The idea is simple: Otsego County nonprofits, with CFOC assistance, will engage the community in a 24-hour Otsego County community-wide giving day on September 20. Donors will be prompted to give via an online website, givemv.org, to support their favorite Otsego County nonprofits. Nonprofits wishing to participate in Mohawk Valley Gives should go to givemv.org by July 31 and complete a brief nonprofit registration survey. Upon approval, organizations then move to build out their nonprofit profile where donors will go on September 20. There is also a bank verification process to accept donations. Registration is free and all donations received on the giving day go directly to the nonprofits.

CFOC recently hosted its second Nonprofit Breakfast at SUNY Oneonta, with more than 80 representatives from 50 Otsego County nonprofits in attendance to discuss the giving day concept. Jeff Katz, CFOC executive director, said that 25 percent of the nonprofits attending signed up within a few days. ”People were excited after the breakfast, and I’m certain many more will join in. Last year’s event was a huge success, and we look forward to participating this year.”

Katz also said, “This is a remarkable opportunity for Otsego nonprofits to increase the visibility of the important work they do. It is also a perfect occasion to use social media, websites, and e-mail promotions to engage current donors and simultaneously encourage new donors to participate.”

He noted that it is an excellent way to exercise peer-to-peer fundraising, and allow supporters to fundraise on the nonprofits’ behalf, including leveraging donations through offering matches and challenges.

Finally, Katz said, “What is nice is that nonprofits large and small can participate. They may not all have large donors or an extensive communications presence, but they can each make the most of in their own way.”

For more information, e-mail contact@cfotsego.org.