Klezmer ensemble Big Galut(e) will perform at Temple Beth El on May 3. (Photo provided)

News from the Noteworthy from Temple Beth El

Klezmer Concert To Highlight Temple Beth El’s 90th Anniversary

ONEONTA—Temple Beth El of Oneonta, 83 Chestnut Street, is proud to present in concert the nationally recognized klezmer ensemble, Big Galut(e), as part of the synagogue’s 90th anniversary celebration. Capping off a weekend of special events, the ensemble will perform on Sunday, May 3 at 3 p.m. in the sanctuary following opening remarks by Oneonta Mayor Daniel Buttermann.

Klezmer refers to the joyous and soulful folk music of the Eastern European Jewish communities dating from the Middle Ages. Having all but disappeared, it has been in a spirited revival for decades with an appeal that crosses ethnic and geographic boundaries.

Since its inception in 2010, Big Galut(e) has blended history, passion, virtuosity and humor in its performances. Big Galut(e) has been featured on NPR’s “Performance Today” and WNYC’s “New Sounds,” has appeared on concert stages throughout the country—including at Stanford and Cornell universities—and was a prize winner at an international music competition. Locally, the ensemble has performed for the Oneonta Concert Association, appeared as soloists with the Catskill Symphony Orchestra and was featured twice on the Glimmerglass Festival Pavilion series. This will be Big Galut(e)’s first appearance in our area since before the COVID shutdown.

Big Galut(e) founding member Robin Seletsky is a second-generation klezmer musician who was recognized by the “New York Times” for her “stylish” and “jazzy” clarinet playing. Big Galut(e)’s instrumentation of clarinet, violin, accordion, bass and guitar is typical of traditional klezmer bands but the group’s modest reinvention of Old World sound and style, while staying true to the spirit of the music, is unique. Big Galut(e)’s programs typically include exuberant dance melodies, reflective improvisations and joyous sing-alongs.

Temple Beth El was founded in 1936 and was first located over the Oneonta Theatre on Chestnut Street. It has been in its present location since 1956 and is fortunate to have an acoustically warm sanctuary that is perfect for musical performances.

This special family-friendly event in recognition of Temple Beth El’s 90th anniversary is a way to honor the past while celebrating the present and future. Tickets for the Big Galut(e) performance are $20.00 for adults and $5.00 for students; admission is free for children under 12. The building at 83 Chestnut Street in Oneonta is handicapped accessible. For more information, call (607) 222-5687.

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