Johnanthony Lopresto and Kristen Bellois measure assorted dimensions of a culvert to assess whether aquatic organisms can pass through it. (Photo provided)

News from the Noteworthy from Otsego County Conservation Association

Legacy Gifts Help Sustain, Strengthen Efforts

The Otsego County Conservation Association has received two generous legacy gifts totaling $120,000.00, providing critical support for the organization’s conservation, education, and community programs at a time when many nonprofit organizations are facing rising operating costs and uncertainty in public funding.

Made through the estate plans of longtime supporters, these gifts represent a significant investment in the future of conservation, environmental education and community stewardship in Otsego County.

The bequests have provided critical support during a time when many nonprofit organizations are facing increased operating costs and uncertainty in public funding. By helping cover essential organizational expenses, these gifts allow OCCA to continue delivering the educational programs, conservation initiatives and community services that residents have come to rely on while also positioning the organization for future growth.

At the same time, legacy gifts create opportunities for innovation and expansion. They can support environmental education programs for local students, strengthen invasive species management efforts, expand community science initiatives, enhance public programming, and provide resources for emerging conservation priorities throughout the region.

Legacy gifts give nonprofits something that is increasingly rare: flexibility. A grant may fund a specific project, but a bequest helps ensure an organization remains strong enough to carry out its mission. These gifts help us manage rising costs, sustain the programs our community depends on and invest in new opportunities. They are truly gifts to both the present and the future.

For nonprofit organizations, estate gifts often provide resources that can be used where they are needed most. Whether supporting daily operations, strengthening existing programs or creating opportunities for new initiatives, these gifts help organizations remain resilient and responsive to community needs.

Many people think of charitable giving as something they do during their lifetime. But some of the most transformative gifts arrive through estate plans. A legacy gift can help ensure that the places, programs and values that matter most to you continue to thrive long after you’re gone. For OCCA, these gifts help protect natural resources, educate future generations, and strengthen the communities we serve.

Planned gifts can take many forms, including bequests in a will, retirement account designations, charitable trusts, or gifts of life insurance. For many donors, these gifts offer a meaningful way to leave a lasting impact while supporting causes they care deeply about.

In recognition of the importance of planned giving, OCCA is announcing The Hemlock Society, a new initiative to recognize and celebrate individuals who have included OCCA in their estate plans. Named for the eastern hemlock, a long-lived tree that provides shelter, stability and ecological benefits throughout our region, The Hemlock Society honors those whose generosity will continue supporting conservation for generations to come.

Membership in The Hemlock Society is open to anyone who has designated OCCA as a beneficiary through a will, trust, retirement account, life insurance policy, or other planned giving vehicle and wishes to share that commitment with the organization.

As OCCA approaches its sixth decade of service to the region, legacy gifts help ensure that the organization can continue promoting the appreciation and sustainable use of our region’s natural resources for generations to come.

For many supporters, a planned gift is a way to ensure that the landscapes, waterways, and communities they cherish today remain healthy and vibrant for future generations.

Individuals interested in learning more about planned giving opportunities or The Hemlock Society are encouraged to contact OCCA at director@occainfo.org or (607) 547-4488.

Shelby MacLeish is the executive director of the Otsego County Conservation Association.