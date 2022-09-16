News from the Noteworthy: September Is National Recovery Month

News from the Noteworthy

It is an opportunity to celebrate with those who, through one path or another, have survived the disease of addiction. One well-known path is a 12-step program, such as Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, or Al-Anon, where groups of peers support each other through meetings, fellowship, and “working the steps.”

Regardless of their path, many in recovery use the arts, writing, poetry, and photography as expressions of healing. I know I did!

This poem (or set of poems) came from pondering the 12 steps.

It is a “Haiku Cycle.” I was drawn to the simplicity of envisioning each step as a short description of nature as the life of recovery moves through all of the four seasons.

Shared Beauty

Seasons of Growth

I

Chilling truth wakens

as hopeless addiction slays

manageable lives

II

Seeing with new eyes,

believing in the Divine

restores our pained minds

III

We, like bending trees,

surrender our will to Him

who lovingly guides

IV

Sun shines through bare limbs.

Without apprehension we

count costs of the past

V

Uncovering wrongs,

the fear melts from our hearts as

we confess past deeds

VI

Wings of hope grow strong;

preparing to molt useless

and errant coping

VII

Like ripe wheat bowing

in cleansing rain, our humble

supplications roll

VIII

As rose petals fall

exposing the thorns of harm,

Contrition will come

IX

Humble atonements

break the frozen grip of angst

as the old life fades

X

Sun sets on each day.

Our hearts and spirits are refreshed

before we sleep

XI

Branches straining,

reach for the sky to soak in

the Creator’s gift

XII

Like spring we’re renewed,

embracing all that we gained

then passing it on

The author, Julie Dostal, is executive director of

The LEAF Council on Alcoholism & Addictions, Oneonta.