News from the Noteworthy
September Is National
Recovery Month
It is an opportunity to celebrate with those who, through one path or another, have survived the disease of addiction. One well-known path is a 12-step program, such as Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, or Al-Anon, where groups of peers support each other through meetings, fellowship, and “working the steps.”
Regardless of their path, many in recovery use the arts, writing, poetry, and photography as expressions of healing. I know I did!
This poem (or set of poems) came from pondering the 12 steps.
It is a “Haiku Cycle.” I was drawn to the simplicity of envisioning each step as a short description of nature as the life of recovery moves through all of the four seasons.
Shared Beauty
Seasons of Growth
I
Chilling truth wakens
as hopeless addiction slays
manageable lives
II
Seeing with new eyes,
believing in the Divine
restores our pained minds
III
We, like bending trees,
surrender our will to Him
who lovingly guides
IV
Sun shines through bare limbs.
Without apprehension we
count costs of the past
V
Uncovering wrongs,
the fear melts from our hearts as
we confess past deeds
VI
Wings of hope grow strong;
preparing to molt useless
and errant coping
VII
Like ripe wheat bowing
in cleansing rain, our humble
supplications roll
VIII
As rose petals fall
exposing the thorns of harm,
Contrition will come
IX
Humble atonements
break the frozen grip of angst
as the old life fades
X
Sun sets on each day.
Our hearts and spirits are refreshed
before we sleep
XI
Branches straining,
reach for the sky to soak in
the Creator’s gift
XII
Like spring we’re renewed,
embracing all that we gained
then passing it on
The author, Julie Dostal, is executive director of
The LEAF Council on Alcoholism & Addictions, Oneonta.